Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish supplement no 3 to joint Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish supplement no 3 dated 6 October 2022 to joint €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTN Programme") dated 12 May 2022.
Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit may issue Subordinated Notes (Tier 2 or Tier 2 Contingent Capital Notes), Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Senior Unsecured Notes. Nykredit Bank may issue Senior Unsecured Notes.
The supplement and the EMTN Programme are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of ALM & Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21 or Kristian Ingemann Petersen, Attorney-at-Law, tel +45 44 55 16 78.
