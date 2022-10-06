AN2 Therapeutics Provides Update on Epetraborole Ex-U.S. Development Plan in Treatment-Refractory MAC Lung Disease

Epetraborole Data from Recently Completed Phase 1 Study in Japanese Subjects Supports Use of Once Daily, 500 mg Dose in Japanese Patients



Treatment-Refractory MAC Lung Disease Clinical Development Strategy to Focus Initially on Japan and U.S., Two Countries with Highest Prevalence of MAC Lung Disease

Epetraborole Granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in NTM Lung Disease in European Union



MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today provided an update on the ex-U.S. development plan for epetraborole in treatment-refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease, the most common form of non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

“We believe that epetraborole has the potential to provide significant benefit to patients with NTM lung disease and are pleased with the progress we’ve made globally across our epetraborole development program, including, most recently, the results from our Phase 1 trial in Japan (EBO-103) that further validate data from our previous studies and support our recommended Phase 2/3 dose in the ongoing EBO-301 pivotal trial in treatment-refractory MAC patients,” said Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of AN2 Therapeutics. “These data are an important step towards including patients in our ongoing EBO-301 pivotal Phase 2/3 trial from Japan, a country with one of the highest prevalence rates of MAC lung disease in the world.”

Easom added, “In addition, the European Commission’s decision to adopt the orphan medicinal product designation for epetraborole for NTM lung disease is an important milestone. After discussion with the European Medicines Agency, we believe the clearest path to address the unmet medical need in Europe is through further development of epetraborole in patients with treatment-naïve MAC lung disease, which is in scope of this designation. We expect to provide further updates on our approach to this important patient population in the future.”

Results from Phase 1 PK/Safety Study of Oral Epetraborole in Japan (EBO-103)

This Phase 1 study was designed to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of oral epetraborole administered as a single 500 mg dose to healthy Japanese volunteers with different alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) genotypes. Results of the study showed that no subjects experienced treatment-emergent adverse events and support use of AN2’s recommended dose in Japanese patients enrolled in its ongoing Phase 2/3 study. Epetraborole exposures were similar amongst patients with different ADH genotypes, and consistent with those observed in non-Japanese subjects in a previously reported Phase 1 study (EBO-101).

European Union Orphan Medicinal Product Designation

In August, the Company received the orphan medicinal product designation for epetraborole in NTM lung disease from the European Commission, which grants orphan medicinal product designation to medicines intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a life-threatening or very serious condition, with a prevalence in the European Union of not more than five in 10,000 people, and where either no satisfactory method of diagnosis, prevention or treatment of the condition in question exists, or if such method exists that the medicinal product will be of significant benefit to those affected by that condition. The designation provides various incentives, including ten-year market exclusivity upon regulatory approval, if received, fee reductions, and access to protocol assistance.

