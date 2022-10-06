Offer for Subscription - Over-Allotment Facility

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc

Offers for Subscription – Over-Allotment Facility

The Directors of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Companies") have confirmed that the over-allotment facility of up to £10 million may be used in relation to the Companies’ offers for subscription that opened on 22 September 2022 (the “Offers”). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offers to £30 million.

A copy of the prospectus dated 22 September 2022 relating to the Offers has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Companies' website

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17