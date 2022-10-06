Receive Up to 90% Payouts on Profits Earned With SurgeTrader Funded Trader Program

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading prop firm SurgeTrader announced that its profitable traders can now receive up to a 90% profit-share, as part of the firm's funded trader program.

The SurgeTrader program helps traders capitalize on their skills and hard work with capital allocations up to $1 million — providing the opportunity to accelerate their profits by accessing the firm's capital. Upon meeting the criteria for a funded account, traders keep a share of the profits they earn thereafter.

Previously, SurgeTraders received 75% of the profits they generate. But now, SurgeTrader has increased the profit potential of its trader community by giving traders the option to increase their payouts to 90% of profits generated.

SurgeTrader founder Jana Seaman comments, "An increase in profit-share to 90% has a huge impact on the earning potential of our traders and we want to do everything in our power to reward and compensate our best traders. For some of our traders, it translates to tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands, of dollars."

Seaman continues, "As traders ourselves, we know that achieving any level of profitability in trading the markets requires discipline, skill and hard work. And once a trader becomes consistent in their success, the only missing ingredient is capital. We're proud to offer our trader community a path to realizing even larger profits and significant income potential — all in support of our mission to help traders live their best lives."

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

