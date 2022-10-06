Versus Systems Introduces Updated Filter Fan Cam with New Features for Professional Brands, Sports Teams, and Venues

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems, Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced the newest release of one of their most popular products: Filter Fan Cam.

The Filter Fan Cam product applies 3D filters in real-time to in-venue streams of crowds and fans at live events. The fans, with their filters, are then featured on jumbotrons, halo boards, and main boards throughout arenas and stadium events worldwide. Since its inception, Filter Fan Cam has been deployed by teams from the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, as well as national soccer teams and Japanese baseball. Brands and teams have even worked together on deployments such as when the New York Red Bulls launched an activation with Wendy’s, where fans appeared on the big screen with Wendy’s iconic red hair and pigtail braids.

With the latest version of the Filter Fan Cam product, Versus Systems now offers mobile features for brands, restaurants, and other smaller physical venues beyond stadiums and arenas. With the latest version of Filter Fan Cam, partners can now engage with fans directly on their mobile phones.

This new Mobile Filter Fan Cam was recently leveraged in a national program managed by ent! Marketing , as well as a program for Clemson football fans with Red Moon Marketing to support initiatives for Coca-Cola.

“We added Filter Fan Cam to our video board content in 2018 and it’s been a hit with our fans ever since. We’ve done custom helmets, shoulder pads, basketballs - we’ve thrown some crazy ideas at Versus Systems’ design team, and they’ve always answered the call,” said Mike Bilbow, Assistant Athletic Director for the University of Georgia Athletic Association. “Even during the Pandemic, they adapted Filter Fan Cam to work with a masked crowd. We’ve just implemented the latest version, and the graphics look amazing. We’re excited to continue our partnership, and see what’s next!”

“We are thrilled to work with the best teams and partners in the world – teams like the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs football team,” said Matthew Pierce, founder and CEO of Versus. “We work hard to make sure our interactive and rewarded products, like Filter Fan Cam, deliver great experiences to fans in-venue or at home.”

The new 2022 version of Filter Fan Cam includes a more intuitive user interface, improved model quality, materials, positional tracking, and lighting. Versus Systems engineering and animation teams added a soft body system for movement, an Advanced Camera Driver, and a portfolio of animated 2.5D parallax filters. Customers of all kinds, from teams to brands, can work with Versus Systems to create custom filters to bring their mascots, their products, and their game day traditions to life.

To experience the new Filter Fan Cam in action, visit the Versus Systems Event Calendar at www.versussystems.com/calendar and to learn more about Filter Fan Cam and its features please visit www.versussystems.com/filterfancam .

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with brands, advertisers, world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

