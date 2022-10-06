NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Joins the American Nuclear Society, the Premier Nuclear Science Organization

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (mSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with the most influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it has joined the American Nuclear Society, the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people’s lives and preserving the planet.



“The American Nuclear Society is an important organization in the nuclear energy industry, and it’s a great pleasure to join their ranks,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear CEO and Board Member. “Advocacy is a crucial aspect in this industry and we’re excited to be a part of this vocal and energetic organization.”

Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, ANS is committed to advancing, fostering, and promoting the development and application of nuclear sciences and technologies to benefit society. Featuring companies such as NuScale Power and American Electric Power, as well as organizations such as the Nuclear Energy Institute and Idaho National Laboratory, ANS is the premier nuclear science advocacy society.

“We are pleased to welcome Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. as an Organization Member in the American Nuclear Society,” stated Craig Piercy, CEO and Executive Director of the American Nuclear Society. “ANS Organization Members are true leaders in the nuclear community and are important partners in ANS’s efforts to advance the future of nuclear science and technology through public outreach, K-12 education initiatives, and workforce development.”

In collaboration with the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) as part of the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC) Resource Team program, NANO Nuclear is working to develop its proprietary portable and on-demand capable micro-Small Modular Reactor (mSMR), “ZEUS”. The “ZEUS” design will be modular and enable it to connect with local power grids or power systems, revolutionizing how remote communities, mining project, and military bases, among others, obtain consistent electricity.



“It is an honor to be a part of the American Nuclear Society’s organizational membership as NANO Nuclear Energy is a made in the USA company,” said Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “An active advocacy platform for nuclear energy, ANS shares our mission of advancing, fostering, and encouraging the development and application of nuclear science, engineering, and technology to benefit society.”

