North American Industrial Hand Protection Market Report 2022: A $2.58 Billion Market in 2021 - Forecasts to 2026 with Bunzl, Ansell, and Protective Industrial Products (PIP) Leading

The "North American Industrial Hand Protection Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American industrial hand protection market generated a revenue of $2,581.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2026.

Stringent regulatory enforcement coupled with the adoption of multi-hazard protection gloves will drive revenue growth. Among the product segments, mechanical protection gloves accounted for a 50.0% revenue share in 2021. The increased penetration of these gloves along with the ever-increasing application areas across industry verticals is likely to drive revenue growth.

In 2021, the United States accounted for an 85.1% revenue share of mechanical protection gloves in North America. The adoption of innovative products such as gloves that offer the highest level of cut resistance with considerably thinner and lighter materials will drive revenue growth.

Manufacturing is the largest end-user segment for industrial hand protection gloves in North America. Hand safety awareness programs and training will enhance the penetration of industrial hand protection gloves in this segment.

Market demand for biodegradable and recycled materials is expected to take center stage in future, with a growing number of manufacturers introducing eco-friendly products and highlighting their sustainable initiatives.

Bunzl, Ansell, and Protective Industrial Products (PIP) are the leading suppliers of industrial hand protection gloves in North America. The market is likely to consolidate through mergers and acquisitions during the forecast period.

