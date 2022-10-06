New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Forensics Market – Analysis By Type, Component, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326335/?utm_source=GNW

The rising urbanization, growing population, followed by replacement of ageing appliances and technological development are factors driving the Digital Forensics Market.



Digital forensics tools can fall into many different categories, including database forensics, disk and data capture, email analysis, file analysis, file viewers, internet analysis, mobile device analysis, network forensics, and registry analysis. As cybercrime increases, investigation tools continue to evolve and improve, offering organizations the ability to identify malicious actors and defend against attacks before serious damage can be done.



However, forensic tools are expensive and range from USD 2000 to USD100,000, which cannot be afforded by every organization. Thus, forensic investigators can focus on low initial pricing products and low-cost training to get them started with solving their forensic investigations. With the right digital forensic tools and techniques, the digital forensics budget can be maximised while eradicating cyber attacks.



Computer forensics holds a major share as more criminal and private law investigations use computer forensics to examine and retrieve data related to computer crime. Hardware tools are designed primarily for storage device investigations, and they aim to keep suspect devices unaltered to preserve the integrity of evidence. Further, Government and Defence hold the major share in Digital Forensics Market due to the wide adoption of Information technologies by administration and defence forces. Thus, a strong cyber security strategy helps protect citizens’ personal data and government data and algorithms.



• The report presents the analysis of the Digital Forensics Market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Digital Forensics Market By Value (USD Million)



• The report analyses the Digital Forensics Market By Type (Computer Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, Network Forensics, Cloud Forensics).



• The report analyses the Digital Forensics Market By Component, (Hardware, Software, Services).



• The report analyses the Digital Forensics Market By End User,(Government & Defence, Banking and Telecom, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Others).



• The Global Digital Forensics Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA)



• The Global Digital Forensics Market has been analysed by Countries (USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Type, Component and by End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and key insights. The companies analysed in the report include – MSAB, Open Text Corporation, Magnet Forensics, Cellebrite DI Ltd., Trellix, LIFARS Cyber Security Company, AccessData, Oxygen Forensics. ElcomSoft, Nuix.



