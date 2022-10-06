New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acne Treatment Market (2022 Edition)– Analysis By Treatment, Treatment Modality, End-Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326334/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the use of antibiotics has been commonly seen as a mode of treatment in order to deal with the eruptions. This can disorder has a huge variety of expressions which needs to be identified and diagnosed correctly in order to treat it with the required medicines and produce the desired results.



Based on the Treatment segment, Mild acne is treated with topical (applied to the skin) medications. Moderate and severe acne, along with mild acne can be treated with stronger medications, many of which are taken orally. oral medications have more side effects than topical treatments. The patient panel also helped to decide on the scope of the review, stressing the importance of understanding whether prescribed topical medications actually worked.



Americas region is estimated to have the maximum share in the Acne Treatment market followed by Europe & APAC. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising investments in the healthcare industry by private companies in developing countries such as China and India.



The market is anticipated to be driven by rapid technological advancements in acne treatment and various therapeutic treatment procedures over the years. Moreover, rising sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits among the young population are backing the market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of biologics, the rise in the youth population coupled with a huge pool of patients for cosmetic procedures are likely to drive the growth of the acne treatment market.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Acne Treatment market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



• The report analyses the Acne Treatment Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Acne Treatment Market by Treatment (Medications, Therapeutic).



• The report analyses the Acne Treatment Market by Treatment Modality (Oral, Topical).



• The report analyses the Acne Treatment Market by End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies).



• The Global Acne Treatment Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Novan, Bayer, Cipher, Foamix, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch health, Allergan, Galderma, Teva, GSK.



Key Target Audience



• Acne Treatment Companies



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Regulatory Authorities



• Hospitals and pharmacies

