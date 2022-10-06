New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Glass Market (2022 Edition) – Analysis By Type, End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06326337/?utm_source=GNW

The construction of these tall towers and skyscrapers requires extensive use of flat glass in architectural building design.



Based on the Type segment, the Safety and Security Glass segment is expected to hold the largest share in Flat Glass market in the year 2028. Tempered glass and laminated glass are the two most commonly used flat glass types for safety and security purposes. There are numerous benefits of using safety & security glass in commercial and residential spaces such as heightened security, UV protection, soundproofing and bulletproofing which are the major growth reasons propelling the market growth of this segment positively.



APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Flat Glass market followed by Europe and North America. Capturing the largest market share, Asia Pacific is predicted to increase significantly. Over the forecast period, the market expansion is anticipated to be fuelled by the rising number of solar energy installations across the region as well as the increasing use of glass architecture in both residential and non-residential projects.



Globally the sale of fabricated flat glass products has seen an upward trend due to certain factors. The optical clarity of flat glass, its ability to reflect and focus images as well as its ability to take different unique properties and characteristics based upon its chemical constitution gives it extensive applications across a wide range of industries including electronics, telecommunication, optical, laboratory instruments as well as surgical instruments for use in the healthcare industry.



