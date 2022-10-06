G2 Goldfields Appoints COO

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“G2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to announce Mr. Torben Michalsen will be joining the Company as Chief Operating Officer commencing November 2022. Previously as Construction Manager at GCM Mining, Mr. Michalsen was responsible for developing the Toroparu Project, Guyana. During his tenure as Construction Superintendent at IAMGOLD (2018-2021), Mr. Michalsen led the design optimisation of Saramacca, Rosebel Gold Mines.



Mr. Michalsen is uniquely qualified and positioned for this role given his extensive experience in the Guiana Shield and in-depth knowledge of building key infrastructure for mining project operating across the region. Beyond complex logistical coordination, Mr. Michalsen is highly skilled in navigating supply chain management, procurement, feasibility assessments and implementing critical environmental studies.

Patrick Sheridan, Executive Chairman, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Torben to our management team in November. His expertise will be crucial in expediting the Company’s various exploration campaigns at OKO and in the surrounding areas. His initial focus will be on streamlining logistics for airstrip and road construction.”

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

The G2 Goldfields team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana’s largest gold mine. G2 recently announced its maiden mineral resource estimate on the newly discovered Oko property in Guyana (see press release dated April 25, 2022), and has recently filed on SEDAR an independent technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property, Cooperative Republic of Guyana, South America”, with an effective date of April 14, 2022. Highlights of the report include:

974,000 oz. Au – Inferred Mineral Resource contained within 3,274,000 tonnes @ 9.25 g/t Au; and

220,000 oz. Au – Indicated Mineral Resource contained within 793,000 tonnes @ 8.63 g/t Au.

Significantly, all of the maiden mineral resources lie within 350 meters of surface and remain open down plunge. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870’s, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

