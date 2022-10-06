New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Generator Exhaust Silencer Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325911/?utm_source=GNW



Global generator exhaust silencer market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Generator exhaust silencer refers to a device that reduces the noise and exhaust emissions produced during combustion.



The global generator exhaust market is witnessing robust growth.This is primarily because generators are widely used in homes and commercial properties during any planned or unplanned power failure.



However, most of the time, the noise of generators is a major challenge for the users.Therefore, to reduce the noise of generators, the demand for generator silencers is surging.



Generally, a generator creates 70 to 100 dBA noise while running. The high noise of generators employed at industrial and commercial spaces create more noise pollution. As a result, with the growing Industrialization and focus on constructing green and energy-efficient infrastructures, the deployment of such generators has also increased. This, in turn, is driving more demand for generator silencers in the industrial and commercial segments.

Growing Carbon Footprints Propelling the Exhaust Silencer Demand

The generator emits combustion gases while running, and these gases can reach up to a temperature of up to 1400 degrees Fahrenheit, which usually pass into the atmosphere.Some of the gases emitted by the generator are highly toxic.



Many new silencers are coming up with catalytic convertors and particulate matter filters to reduce the soot content and reduce harmful emissions.Apart from this, governments of several countries have formed regulatory authorities to look into the rising level of greenhouse gases and form various policies to curb the carbon emissions from generators.



For instance, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States enforces exhaust regulations to minimize harmful exhaust gas emissions.This has certainly increased the deployment of generator exhaust silencers across the globe.



Hence, the global generator exhaust silencer market holds huge potential and is expected grow at a rapid pace.

Rapid Industrialization and Rising Construction Activities Augment the Market Growth

The growing investments in developing advanced industrial and commercial sectors coupled with the upgradation of existing setups are anticipated to increase the installation of generators.This, in turn, is accelerating the adoption of generator exhaust silencers.



Moreover, both government and private sectors are increasingly spending to build energy-efficient infrastructures to curb carbon emissions and save on electricity bills, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor for the market growth. Apart from this, several technological advancements, such as the integration of modern sound attenuation technology with exhaust silencer, which has resulted in reducing the engine noise emitted from a generator set, is positively influencing the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global generator exhaust silencer market is segmented by fuel, type, shape, material, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on fuel, the market is differentiated between diesel and natural gas.



By type, the market is divided into reactive silencer, absorptive silencer, and combination silencer.Based on the shape, the market is segmented into cylindrical, rectangular, oval, and round.



On the basis of material, the global market is segmented between aluminized steel, stainless steel, and carbon steel.The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.



The United States is anticipated to a significant share in the global generator exhaust silencer market owing to enhanced focus of government on reducing carbon emissions and noise pollution.

Company Profile

Delcot Engineering Private Limited, IAC Acoustics, Curtis Power Solutions, EngNet Engineering Network, Nett Technologies Inc., Silen & System, Durr Universal, Anpam Engineering, P.K. Engineering, and Genset India Pvt Ltd are the leading market players operating in the global generator exhaust silencer Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global generator exhaust silencer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Generator Exhaust Silencer Market, By Fuel:

o Diesel

o Natural Gas

• Generator Exhaust Silencer Market, By Type:

o Ports Reactive Silencer

o Absorptive Silencer

o Combination Silencer

• Generator Exhaust Silencer Market, By Shape:

o Cylindrical

o Rectangular

o Oval

o Round

• Generator Exhaust Silencer Market, By Material:

o Aluminized steel

o Stainless Steel

o Carbon Steel

• Generator Exhaust Silencer Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

o South America



