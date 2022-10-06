Draganfly to Showcase Commander 3 XL Drone and Smart Vital Intelligence Technology at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference

Draganfly will demonstrate the Commander 3 XL drone's multiple payload capabilities and Smart Vital Intelligence multi-use applications at booth #2928

Los Angeles, CA., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce its involvement in The International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition from October 15-18, 2022.

IACP is the largest law enforcement event of the year. More than 16,000 public safety professionals are coming to learn about innovations and equip their departments with the latest technology for ongoing success.

During the four-day event, Draganfly will be located at booth #2928, where attendees can learn about the Company's Commander 3 XL drone and Smart Vital Intelligence technology.

Draganfly’s Commander 3 XL, known as the “Swiss Army Knife” of drones, is a high-endurance, weather-resistant, multirotor UAV designed for easy assembly and rapid deployment.

Draganfly will showcase its Smart Vital Intelligence technology, which can utilize cameras on its drones, kiosks, or mobile devices to provide real-time health insights in seconds.

Vital Intelligence’s algorithm extracts data from an RGB video feed to measure human health data such as heart and respiratory rates, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and body temperature. That data is shared on an easy-to-read dashboard so users can leverage that information in real time.

“Draganfly has a long history of working with law enforcement agencies and plays a critical role in the public safety sector,” said Cameron Chell, President, and CEO of Draganfly. “Drone technology can be used for a variety of use cases within public safety. This is going to be the future of law enforcement."

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly- inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

