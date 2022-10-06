Ayr Wellness Brings Concentrates Brand HAZE to Florida, Provides Updates on Store Re-Openings After Hurricane Ian

MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator (“MSO”), is announcing the rollout of its premium live resin concentrates and vapes brand HAZE in Florida.



Having recently celebrated surpassing 50 retail stores throughout Florida, the introduction of Hydrocarbon Extraction products to its menus marks another major milestone for Ayr in the Sunshine State.

“Ayr has carefully crafted a brand portfolio that appeals to a wide array of consumers throughout the value spectrum, providing quality products at every price point,” said Jonathan Sandelman, Founder and CEO of Ayr. “HAZE represents a premium experience at an attractive price point, enabled by the cultivation and production improvements since we took over the Liberty Health Sciences’ Gainesville facility last year.”

HAZE premium live resin concentrates and vapes are formulated for rapid onset and deliver a full-sensory experience. Products available at launch include live resin vape cartridges, live badder and live sugar. Strains include WAP #27, Caesar, 8” Bagel, Gorilla Glue, Mr. Nasty and Ruby Slippers.

Following Hurricane Ian, 47 of Ayr’s 51 Florida stores are currently open, and the Company’s Bonita Springs store will reopen on Friday, October 8. In an effort to ensure medical marijuana patients have access to medicinal treatments, the Company is actively working to reopen locations in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte, and Sebring once it is safe and compliant to do so.

Sandelman continued, “Following Hurricane Ian, we are pleased that all our Florida-based employees are safe. Additionally, our team on the ground in Florida did a great job preparing for the storm and securing our facilities. We also sustained no damage to our Gainesville cultivation campus, and harvests and products remain on schedule.”

For more information about Ayr Wellness or to locate your nearest dispensary, please visit https://ayrwellness.com.

