Global Damp Proof Course Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

The global damp proof course market is anticipated to witness a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the booming construction industry in the developing economies and the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient waterproofing systems primarily drive the demand for the global damp proof course market.



Damp proofing is a method to prevent wetness caused by water seeping up into the walls from the ground up, condensation inside damp walls, or other ways.Protecting the way from water damage is important as it can save a lot of money.



The other factor that can influence the market demand in the coming years is the rise in awareness about the benefits of installing damp proof course solutions in residential and non-residential properties.

Flourishing Construction Industry Drives the Market Growth

Huge economic growth in the developing countries and low-interest rate in the developed countries is supporting the growth of the construction industry worldwide.The government of several economies is working on improving their existing infrastructure and improving the lives of their citizens.



They are making high-end investments in infrastructure development and construction activities.Countries, where tourism activities are on the rise require the construction of more infrastructure for tourist accommodations.



Construction of more buildings, hotels, and restaurants and the surge in the use of quality construction material to increase the building’s life is expected to bolster the global damp proof course market growth over the forecast period.For instance, the Indian government is building homes and buildings and providing financial assistance to the interested parties.



Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Haryana Housing Board Housing Scheme, and The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Scheme by the central and state government are fueling the demand for construction materials and solutions, which in turn is expected to boost the damp proof course market growth over the next five years.

Advantages of Installing Damp Proof Course Supports the High Market Growth

Dampness in a building due to mold, mildew, and bacteria growth in wet, damp walls, floors, or ceilings can result in huge financial and health losses for the residents.When water is allowed to sit freely and without any sufficient ventilation or condensation builds up inside the walls, mildew or bacteria start to grow.



People suffering from asthma, lung, or other breathing issues and bronchitis suffer problems while living in damp conditions.Damp proofing is advantageous and ensures that the walls can resist the moisture hazard and allows the family to stay safe and healthy.



The other adverse effects from moisture build-up inside the buildings include a number of respiratory problems, coughing, wheezing, asthma symptoms, fungal and other infections.Dampness can also lead to bacteria and mold accumulation in HVAC systems, other building materials, insect infestation, and wood decay.



Damp proofing prevents damaging wetness and moisture but also helps to get rid of building residue. It protects paint, plaster, flooring, furnishing, and ceilings in a building. Therefore, several advantages of using a damp proof course in a building are expected to boost the market demand over the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The global damp proof course market is segmented into method, material, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on method, the global damp proof course market is divided into electro-osmotic, chemical damp, pressure grouting, membrane, integral, cavity wall.



Based on material, the global damp proof course market is divided into flexible and rigid.Flexible segment is further divided into mastic asphalt, bitumen felts, hot laid bitumen, metal sheets while rigid segment is divided into rich concrete, mortar, bricks, slates.



Based on end user, the global damp proof course market is divided into residential and non-residential.To analyze the market based on the region, the global damp proof course market is studied in major regions namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to hold a significant market share in the forecast period due to the high expenditure capacity of the consumers and the rapid construction of high-rise quality buildings.

Market Players

Richardson & Starling,Peter Cox, Wise Property Care, Protectahome Ltd., Timberwise , Rentokil, Dampserve, Permaguard, Dorken, Safeguard Europe Ltd., are the major market players operating in the global damp proof course market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global damp proof course market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Damp Proof Course Market, By Method:

o Electro-Osmotic

o Chemical Damp

o Pressure Grouting

o Membrane

o Cavity Wall

• Damp Proof Course Market, By Material:

o Flexible

Mastic Asphalt

Bitumen Felts

Hot Laid Bitumen

Metal Sheets

o Rigid

Rich Concrete

Mortar

Bricks

Slates

• Damp Proof Course Market, By End User:

o Residential

o Non-Residential

• Damp Proof Course Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global damp proof course market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

