Outlook on the Sulfuric Acid Global Market to 2030 - APAC to Remain as a Global Leader

The market for sulfuric acid is projected to grow at a steady 4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. Strong sulfuric acid, also known as oil of vitriol, is a solid acid formed from the elements sulphur, oxygen, and hydrogen. It is also known as the oil of vitriol.

In addition to its employment in the production of other chemicals, explosives, and glue, it is also put to use in the curing of metal and the refining of petroleum. The growth can be ascribed to the presence of strong environmental regulations to control emissions, which is likely to lead to the increased usage of smelters in order to capture sulphur dioxide products. Parallelly the growth is also driven by the increasing adoption of sulfuric acid in a wide range of applications, including the manufacturing of fertilisers and chemical products.

The demand for sulfuric acid is being fuelled in part by an increase in demand for high purity sulfuric acid from the electronics industry. It is anticipated that East Asia will continue to play a significant role in the global market for sulfuric acid, which currently accounts for approximately one-third of the total consumption of acid. It is estimated that somewhere between 35% and 40% of the total market for acids is comprised of sulfuric acid use over the world.

Demand for Nutrient-Rich Crops is Compelling the Market Growth for Sulfuric Acid

The global market for sulfuric acid is being driven by an increase in the production of crops rich in nutrients. It is anticipated that there would be a significant increase in the demand for fertilisers as a result of the larger expectation of yield increases from farmers and the decreased availability of fertile land for agricultural practises as a result of expanding urbanisation. The addition of fertilisers to agricultural practices has become commonplace. These additions enrich the soil with elements like potassium, phosphate, and nitrogen.

They are responsible for fifty per cent of the total crop production that is produced across the globe. The demand for sulfuric acid, which is the most important raw material in the production of commercial phosphate fertilisers, is expected to rise as a result of the expansion of the fertiliser industry overall and particularly in the phosphate sector.

Regulation in Emission to Boost the Sulfuric Acid Market

It is anticipated that factors such as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials as a result of rising consumption from phosphate fertiliser producers during periods of tight supply and the implementation of various regulations for the production of environmentally friendly products will have a negative impact on the growth of the industry. It is anticipated that during the period from 2017 to 2025, there will be an increase in the implementation of standards such as New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) to regulate the emissions of sulphur dioxide, sulfuric acid mist, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxides from H2SO4 production facilities. This will lead to an expansion of the market.

High Cost Associated with Pollution Control Systems Barricading the Market Revenue

In the electrical and pharmaceutical industries, ultra-pure sulfuric acid can be used for a wide number of purposes. However, increasing the production of ultra-pure sulfuric acid is still a difficult aspect for the top competitors in the industry. The production of ultra-pure sulfuric acid involves heating raw ingredients, such as sulfuric acid, to their boiling point and then distilling the resulting mixture.



Through the process of direct distillation, industrial sulfuric acid is purified; nevertheless, this process also results in the development of mist, which poses a threat to the surrounding environment. To comply with the myriad of environmental rules that have been imposed on the subject of industrial emissions, producers have been forced to implement a wide variety of pollution control technologies.



Sulphur among Other Raw Materials Dominated the Market in 2021

In 2021, the elemental sulphur raw material segment captured a substantial portion of the market, and it is anticipated to make the most rapid progress over the course of the forecast year. The raw material contributes significantly less to environmental damage than pyrite ore does or what base metal smelters do, and it is widely accessible within the sector.

A significant number of businesses have implemented stringent treatment procedures for the sulphur gas that is discharged into the atmosphere before releasing it. This is being done in an effort to limit or reduce environmental pollution. It is anticipated that increasing developmental activities, such as boosting the production capacity of enterprises in order to improve the manufacturing of sulfuric acid products derived from elemental sulphur, will cause the market to expand.

Fertilizers Contributed Over Half of the Global Revenues, Electronics to Grow Fastest

In 2021, fertilizer was the most dominating application segment that contributed over 50% of market revenues. The market is likely going to experience growth in the near future as a result of increasing demand for increased crop quality as well as rising population levels around the world. Rapid industrialization and urbanisation are having the effect of reducing the amount of land that is suitable for food production, which in turn is prompting farmers to turn to the usage of fertilisers in order to boost crop yields. Growth in the market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the utilisation of H2SO4 in the manufacturing of high-quality fertilisers for agricultural usage, with the aim of increasing agricultural output capacity.



APAC to Remain as a Global Leader

In 2021, the Asia Pacific was the key region in terms of revenue, accounting for around 45% of the overall revenue. It is anticipated that an increase in the output of sulphur from China and Japan will drive an increase in the product offers of sulfuric acid in this region. The increasing demand for sulfuric acid in Asia and the Pacific Rim is contributing to a rise in the price of the product. In the coming years, the market is likely to experience growth as a result of an increasing need to increase the production of phosphate fertiliser. This need is being driven by an expanding fertiliser sector as well as stringent environmental regulations concerning the production of environmentally friendly products.

Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Million )

Pre Covid-19 situation

Post Covid-19 situation

