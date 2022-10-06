New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiotheranostics Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325905/?utm_source=GNW



Global radiotheranostics market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Radiotheranostics is a process that involves the use of radionuclides for paired imaging and therapy agents.



It is a systematic integration of targeted diagnostics and therapeutics.The growing prevalence of cancer and the rising adoption of injectable radiopharmaceuticals that have antitumor effects are majorly contributing to the global radiotheranostics market growth.



The increasing usage of radiotheranostics in cancer diagnosis and management is providing a thrust to the market. Radiotheranostics have enhanced therapy efficacy, the ability to manage adverse and critical health situations, which results in improved patient outcomes.



Moreover, the recent research and developments in the radiotheranostics field is creating a positive impact on the market growth.For instance, there have been major outcomes in radiotheranostics for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.



Additionally, the regulatory approval of numerous radiotheranostics pairs is expected to boost their adoption for cancer treatments.For instance, the approvals of new radiotheranostics agents such as 177Lu-PSMA-617 and 177Lu-DOTATATE have resulted in the resurgence of research in the field of radiotheranostics and have proliferated the number of clinical trials and testing several other novel radiotheranostics.



Furthermore, the continuous support in research and development to keep pace with current momentum in radiotheranostics innovations is supporting the market growth.Additionally, the clinical use of radiotheranostics agents have increased dramatically due to the successful strides that have been made in the understanding of underlying biology of cancer and enhanced methods for synthesizing and designing targeted theragnostic agents.



This, in turn, is positively influencing the market growth.



Structural imaging is the most crucial component of staging, diagnosing, and assessing responses in cancer patients.However, patients and healthcare professionals are increasingly seeking non-invasive methods of investigating tumor phenotypes and assessing molecular and functional responses to therapy.



Therefore, radiotheranostics, a combination of non-invasive diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy, is widely being implemented. As a result, the global market for radiotheranostics is anticipated to propel at a rapid pace in the coming years.



Market Segmentation

The global radiotheranostics market is segmented by radioisotope, application, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the radioisotope, the market is differentiated between technetium-99, gallium-68, iodine-131, iodine-123, 18f, y-90, lutetium (lu) 177, copper (cu) 67, copper (cu) 64, and others.



By offering the market is fragmented between oncology and non-oncology.The oncology segment is further bifurcated into thyroid cancer, neuroendocrine cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, multiple myeloma and lymphoma, and other.



The non-oncology application segment is further divided between joint infections, arthritis, bone pain, and others.On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented between hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.



Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., Curium SAS, GE Healthcare Inc., Bayer AG, Lantheus Medical, Imaging, Inc., Novartis AG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ipsen S.A., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM), Nordic Nanovector ASA, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., Sofie Biosciences, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, and Boston Scientific Corporation are the leading market players responsible for the growth of global radiotheranostics market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global radiotheranostics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



• Global Radiotheranostics Market, By Radioisotope:

o Technetium-99

o Gallium-68

o Iodine-131

o Iodine-123

o 18F

o Y-90

o Lutetium (Lu) 177

o Copper (Cu) 67

o Copper (Cu) 64

o Others

• Global Radiotheranostics Market, By Application:

o Oncology

Thyroid Cancer

Neuroendocrine Cancer

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Multiple Myeloma

Lymphoma, Others

o Non-Oncology

Joint Infections

Arthritis

Bone Pain

Others

• Global Radiotheranostics Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Others

• Global Radiotheranostics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global radiotheranostics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________