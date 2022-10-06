BISSELL Pet Foundation Transports Homeless Pets Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Naples, FL, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A special flight carrying more than 120 homeless pets left Naples, Fla., to create space in shelters for displaced pets. BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, coordinated and funded this pet flight transport, which is the largest out of Florida since Hurricane Ian struck last week.

On Wednesday, October 5, partners from Humane Society of Sarasota County and Humane Society of Naples loaded cats and dogs from impacted shelters to fly to BISSELL Pet Foundation partners in New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia and Canada.

“Shelters are full across the country and we are grateful for the organizations making room for Florida shelter pets during this difficult time,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “The BISSELL Pet Foundation team is honored to have the support of these shelters and rescues as they receive pets from this transport. Together, we are providing much needed relief for the shelters throughout the impacted areas and saving lives.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation received pre-evacuation requests for shelter pets in the path of Hurricane Ian. Since the hurricane made landfall, BISSELL Pet Foundation has been working in collaboration around the clock with Code 3 Associates to assess needs and coordinate and fund transport to shelters with capacity for care. On Monday, October 4, BISSELL Pet Foundation coordinated a flight of 40 cats to Tennessee. To date, BISSELL Pet Foundation has coordinated and funded the transport of more than 250 dogs and cats since the start of this natural disaster.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,600 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

