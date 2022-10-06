Biochar Market Size Worth USD 365 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 12.1% CAGR

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Biochar Market was USD 149.2 Million in 2020. The global market size is expected to be grow from USD 164.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 365.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Biochar Market, 2021-2028.”

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR 12.1 % 2028 Value Projection USD 365.0 million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2019 USD 149.2 million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 170 Segments covered By Technology, By Application, and By Region Growth Drivers Rising Government Policies for Environmental Protection to Boost Market Growth Growing Utilization of Biochar for Livestock Feed to Propel Market Growth





COVID-19 Impact Analysis-

COVID-19 Pandemic to Majorly Impact Power Projects due to Stringent Government Norms

The government across several nations had to enforce nationwide lockdowns & numerous limitations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain got interrupted and the government has also executed travel and transportation prohibitions. Numerous biochar projects were delayed and prime industries were also shut around the world that has dropped demand for power across the globe. The agriculture segment has unfavorable impacts owing to the pandemic, which further deteriorated this market.





Drivers and Restraints:

The consciousness about environmental protection is expansively surging across the globe. People are requesting stringent norms to safeguard the environment from wastes and carbon pollutions. The government has implemented numerous severe stratagems to fortify the environment and is motivating the usage of this product for various applications involving energy production, livestock feeding, and others. This aids in decreasing waste and the energy generated through this have no harmful impacts on the environment.

Industry Developments:

June 2021 - Airex Energy and SUEZ Group have teamed together to improve the capacity of producing biochar from biomass leftovers expecting to increase the capacity of 10,000 to 30,000 tonnes per year.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Airex Energy Incorporation (Canada)

BSEI (U.S.)

3R Enviro Tech Group (India)

Carbonis GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Farm2Energy (India)

Terra Humana Ltd (Poland)

Tolero Energy LLC (U.S.)

Oregon Biochar Solutions (U.S.)

TerraChar (U.S.)

Green Man Char (Australia)

CharGrow (U.S.)

American Biochar Company (U.S.)





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific has led the global market in 2020. The latent importance of the region in soil improvement and carbon sequestration is the prime navigating force behind this sector.

North America held the second-largest biochar market share across the world and is likely to see significant expansion due to the rising demand for organic food and high meat consumption.

Europe is another primary region for this market. The market is extending owing to the plenty of forestry excess in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

Crucial Companies Engage in Pivotal Contracts to Promote Market Growth

The fundamental players in the market incessantly root for effective tactics to bolster their brand value as well as endorse the global biochar market growth of the product with facing least imaginable hurdles. One such operative policy is getting involved in fundamental agreements and further fortifying a profit for both the companies.





Biochar Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Pyrolysis

Gasification

By Application:

Farming

Livestock

Power Generation

Others

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Biochar Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Biochar Market Analysis (USD Million) (Tons), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Pyrolysis Gasification Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Farming Livestock Power Generation Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific



Continued…





