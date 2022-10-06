S&G Stores Implements Fintech’s Alcohol Invoice Payment Solution Across All Locations

English Spanish

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Information Technologies, LLC (“Fintech”), the leading B2B solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, has been selected as the exclusive alcohol management partner for 69 S&G Stores throughout the Midwest, adding to its growing base of over 200,000 clients nationwide. This relationship integrates the use of Fintech’s PaymentSource® to grow operational efficiency across all S&G locations.



This PaymentSource implementation ensures that all alcohol distributors within the S&G network are automatically paid per the terms provided on the invoice and supports compliance with differing payment regulations across state lines. The line-item alcohol invoice data integration into the retail chain’s back-office system eliminates manual data entry and offers a comprehensive view of the cost of goods sold – including alcohol.

Fintech worked with both the S&G team and its distributors to execute a seamless rollout that brought an immediate ROI and access to actionable alcohol data insights to help protect margins and grow profitability.

“Implementing Fintech across our stores was a seamless process from start to finish. Fintech’s platform will help improve alcohol product management for numerous S&G locations,” said Neal Frandsen, Vice President of Marketing of S&G Stores.

“We are proud to have S&G Stores be part of our network of convenience store retailers using Fintech and look forward to helping them operate their business more profitably and efficiently with our payment and data products,” said Tad Phelps, Fintech CEO.

Supporting over 200,000 suppliers, distributors, and retailers, Fintech gives operators and accounting teams the tools they need to sell more alcohol, protect margins, and reconcile timely and accurately. Processing over $42B in alcohol purchases annually, Fintech automates invoice payment and collection allowing clients to manage invoices, credits, and bank activity online. Users can access actionable alcohol purchase data and eliminate manual invoice data entry with an integration or data file. With over 30 years of experience, dependability, and trust, you can count on Fintech to support your alcohol business’s growth and stability. To learn more, visit our website.

