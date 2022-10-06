Aruna Bio Announces Presentation on Neural Exosome Treatment Opportunities and Lead Program, AB126 at Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit

-AB126 is an unmodified exosome derived from neural stem cell lines with the innate ability to cross the blood-brain-barrier-



-Preclinical data demonstrate the potential therapeutic activity of AB126 in its native form with no additional payload-

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit, being held in Boston, MA from October 4-6, 2022. The presentation featured proof-of-concept data that highlight the neural exosome treatment opportunities and support the advancement of Aruna’s lead program, AB126, an unmodified neural-derived exosome with the innate ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. AB126 is designed to provide potential therapeutic benefit in its native form for multiple different neurological indications.

“We are encouraged by our growing dataset demonstrating the therapeutic potential of AB126 to overcome existing challenges of CNS treatments, as well as the opportunity to accelerate the development of specialized exosomes through our proprietary neural stem cell line,” said, Steven Stice, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Aruna Bio. “Our proof-of-concept data in preclinical models further validate the ability of AB126 in its native form to reduce neuro-inflammation, provide neuroprotection, and stimulate neuro-regeneration. We are on track to file our first IND in Q2 2023 for stroke as a model indication for acute neurological conditions and will continue to explore the applications of AB126 across a potentially wide range of inflammatory and degenerative diseases of the brain.”

Details and key takeaways from the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: “Highlighting the challenges and opportunities of exosome CNS treatments”

Presenter: Dr. Steven Stice, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Aruna Bio

Session: Exploring Latest Advancements of EV-Based Cargo Delivery

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, October 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Key Takeaways: Overview of the growing preclinical data demonstrating the powerful therapeutic effect of AB126.



The presentation will also be available on the Aruna website following the meeting.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, across the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com