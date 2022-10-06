Cabaletta Bio to Present at the 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will present clinical and translational data from the DesCAARTes™ trial of DSG3-CAART in adults with mucosal-dominant pemphigus vulgaris (mPV) in a poster presentation at the upcoming 29th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT), which is being held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland from October 11-14, 2022.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Characterization of DSG3-CAART cells prior to & following adoptive transfer in mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris

Poster ID Number: P370

Session Title: Poster session II

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. BST

Presenter: Samik Basu, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Cabaletta Bio

Additional information, including the ESGCT abstract as submitted, will be made available to registrants on the first day of the Congress, can be found on the ESGCT website at www.esgctcongress.com . Presentation materials will be made available under the Posters & Publications section of the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About CAAR T Cell Therapy

Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only disease-causing B cells, while sparing the normal B cells that are essential for human health. CAAR T cells are based on the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell technology. While CAR T cells typically contain a CD 19-targeting molecule, CAAR T cells express an autoantibody-targeted antigen on their surface. The co-stimulatory domain and the signaling domain of both a CAR T cell and a CAAR T cell carry out the same activation and cytotoxic functions. Thus, Cabaletta’s CAARs are designed to direct the patient’s T cells to kill only the pathogenic cells that express disease-causing autoantibodies on their surface, potentially leading to complete and durable remission of disease while sparing all other B cell populations that provide beneficial immunity from infection.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform, in combination with Cabaletta Bio’s proprietary technology, has advanced a growing pipeline that currently includes potential treatments for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis, PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy, mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris and hemophilia A with FVIII alloantibodies. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

