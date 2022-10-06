Tempest to Present at Emerging Technologies for IO Targeting and Discovery Summit

Dara Burdette, Ph.D., Tempest Senior Director of Discovery Research, to Chair “New Approaches to Solid Tumor Targeting” Session



Nicholas DeVito, M.D, Duke University School of Medicine, to present TPST-1495 preclinical data

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that Dara Burdette, Ph.D., Senior Director of Discovery Research at Tempest, will present on the company’s TREX1 pipeline asset and will serve as chairperson for the “New Approaches to Solid Tumor Targeting” session at the Emerging Technologies for IO Targeting and Discovery Summit taking place October 13-14, 2022 in Boston, MA.

TREX1 Presentation

Dr. Burdette’s presentation will describe the company’s approach to identify and characterize novel small molecule inhibitors of the 3’-5’ DNA repair exonuclease, TREX1. TREX1 inhibits cGAS/STING signaling and is induced in tumor cells due to genetic instability or therapeutic intervention. Tempest’s program aims to generate an anti-tumor response through selectively activating the STING pathway in advanced metastatic cancers with orally available small molecule inhibitors of TREX1.

Presentation details:

Title: Small Molecules Targeting the 3’-5’ DNA Repair Exonuclease TREX1 Selectively

Activate the STING Pathway and Induce Tumor-Specific Immunity Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022 Time: 2:40 p.m. EDT

TPST-1495 Presentation

In addition, Nicholas DeVito, M.D., a medical oncologist and medical instructor in the laboratory of Dr. Brent Hanks, M.D., Ph.D. at Duke University School of Medicine, will be giving a presentation describing pre-clinical results with TPST-1495, Tempest’s clinical-stage dual inhibitor of the EP2 and EP4 prostaglandin E2 receptors, in mice bearing tumors with designated gene expression profiles.

Presentation details:

Title: Understanding Tumor-Mediated Immune Evasion to Develop Biomarkers toward Rational Therapeutic Combinations Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Time: 8:40 a.m. EDT

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both programs are advancing through clinical trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

1 If approved by the FDA