OPSWAT Academy Wins “Professional Certification Program of the Year” in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its OPSWAT Academy has been recognized with the “Professional Certification Program of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

OPSWAT Academy is an interactive and comprehensive cybersecurity platform aimed at training and certifying cybersecurity professionals that take on the challenge of protecting critical infrastructure. Through OPSWAT Academy, CIP cybersecurity professionals are trained in the types of cybersecurity risks, threats, network protection and solutions found in common business processes and use cases within critical environments.

OPSWAT Academy builds students' base knowledge and “how-to” expertise on topics ranging from network security and data-transfer security to email security and malware analysis. At no cost to take, the courses remove the financial barrier many professionals face when searching for comprehensive CIP training. Upon completion of the courses and passing of the exam, OPSWAT Academy students receive a professional certification validating their expertise and ability to help protect critical infrastructure.

“To date, over 400 certifications and training courses have been introduced to the cybersecurity industry, but none focus on producing job-ready workers to protect the complex systems unique to OT and ICS environments,” said Irfan Shakeel, VP of Training and Certification Services, OPSWAT Academy. “Existing programs don’t put the focus on practical workforce training and development with applicable skills for critical infrastructure environments. With demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals at an all-time high, the industry must evolve how it trains its workforce by focusing on practical processes and technologies, as well as interoperability with existing IT and OT security infrastructures. That is why we developed OPSWAT Academy.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Organizations have become aware of the widespread cybersecurity talent shortage with the recent surge in attacks, especially within the critical infrastructure sectors, and with such high stakes, organizations need an abundance of qualified, highly skilled cybersecurity pros to help identify, mitigate and remediate threats,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “OPSWAT Academy addresses this talent shortage, serving as a testament to OPSWAT’s commitment to being an innovative and disruptive leader in the market. By training more specialists in the protection of critical infrastructure, OPSWAT is helping protect our way of life - an impact that no other certification can specifically claim. Congratulations to the OPSWAT team on taking home the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award win for our 'Professional Certification Program of the Year'.”

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

