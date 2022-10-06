Guardion Health Sciences Announces Clinical Results Indicating that Viactiv® Omega Boost™ Gel Bites Increase Omega-3 Levels in Just 4 weeks

New Viactiv Omega Boost™ Gel Bites Clinically Proven to Increase Omega-3 Levels by 51% in Just 4 Weeks

First-Ever Clinically Proven Gel Bites, with a Tasty Fruit Flavor and No Fish Burps, are a Proven Alternative to Swallowing Large Fish Oil Pills

HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI), a clinical nutrition company that offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported products designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professions and providers and their patients, announces interim four-week results of a clinical study designed to evaluate the effectiveness of new Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites at increasing Omega-3 saturation levels on red blood cells. The 1,200 mg Omega-3 gel bites contain both DHA and EPA and are designed to provide total body support, including cardiovascular, brain, immune and eye health.

The new gel bite dosage form provides the potency of large, hard-to-swallow soft gels, in a great tasting chewable format that has more than ten times the amount of Omega-3s than the leading omega-3 gummy. The gel bite delivery has no sugar and no unpleasant fishy aftertaste.

“Our interim clinical results showed a 51% improvement in Omega-3 levels in just 4 weeks which exceeded our expectations,” commented Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Although Viactiv Omega Boost is positioned at a more premium price point, it is a better value for our consumers because it is proven to work. The amount of high-quality Omega-3s in a supplement does matter, and this product reflects Guardion’s continuing commitment to deliver science-based, clinically supported product that can make a difference in the health of our customers.”

Viactiv Omega Boost™ is available for sale at www.viactiv.com

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition company that offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported products designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients. The Company’s combination of expertise and scientifically supported products is the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements contain information about our expectations, beliefs, plans or intentions regarding our product development and commercialization efforts, research and development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects, and other similar matters. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “hopes” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the integration of new management team members, the implementation of new financial, management, accounting and business software systems, the integration of the Viactiv acquisition and possibly additional acquisition targets, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation and a potential recession on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Scott Arnold

516-222-2560

scotta@coreir.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com