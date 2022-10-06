Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors Announces the Addition of Alex Swanson, Operations Specialist

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors, a trusted provider of financial planning and wealth advisory services in Central Florida since 2002, announces the addition of Alex Swanson, Operations Specialist.



Alex, who holds a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 65 Securities License for investment advisors, works directly with Financial Harvest clients, helping them build strong personal balance sheets to support their financial security.

David Witter, Founder and CEO of Financial Harvest, said, “We are very excited to have Alex as part of our team. Our firm focuses on a personalized, consultative approach to wealth advisory. We listen to our client’s objectives and plan with them to help them achieve their goals. The process is relationship-driven, which is one of the reasons Alex is such a good fit for our team. He is a man of great character, and he is driven to bring a positive impact on the lives of others through thoughtful, strategic financial planning.”

Before joining Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors, Alex served clients in the banking industry as a Commercial Underwriter and Relationship Manager with IberiaBank (Orlando) and most recently for One Florida Bank (Orlando). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida, Heavener School of Business. He is a graduate of Winter Park High School, where he helped lead the 2010 and 2011 Boys Basketball Team to back-to-back State Championship titles. His parents, Dr. David and Leigh Swanson, reside in Orlando, where his father has served as the Head Pastor of First Presbyterian Church Orlando since 2004. His mother is an Executive Vice President at Reformed Theological Seminary (Oviedo).

“I am passionate,” said Alex, “about assisting people in strategically creating, preserving, and using wealth in ways that inspire them while positively impacting loved ones and communities.”

About Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors

David Witter, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and a Certified Succession Planner™ in partnership with his wife, Katie M. Witter, licensed fiduciary Investment Advisor, Certified Succession Planner™, Wealth Advisor and Strategist, and their carefully curated team of financial industry professionals provide customized, fee-based financial planning and wealth advisory services to their clients. Clients generally hold at least $1 million in assets for investing and are located in Florida, across the United States and internationally.

info@financialharvest.com

407-937-0707