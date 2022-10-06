Odyssey Trust Company Announces New Addition to Executive Team and Launch of Broker Automation Platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Krista Lalonde as its new Chief Operations Officer and the launch of Odyssey Xpress Broker Gateway, its broker automation platform (“Broker Gateway”).

Odyssey is pleased to welcome Krista Lalonde as its new Chief Operations Officer. Ms. Lalonde has over 15 years’ experience in the transfer agent industry, holding key roles across a variety of departments. She is widely respected for her operational expertise, industry knowledge and leadership skills, as well as her commitment to innovation and process improvement. Prior to joining Odyssey, Ms. Lalonde worked with Wealthsimple and Computershare.

“The addition of Krista to our management team is an important step for our company as we carry out our mission to ‘do things differently’,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey, “We’re looking forward to having her leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to innovation guide us through our next phase of growth.”

Odyssey is also pleased to announce the launch of its Broker Gateway platform which will significantly automate and improve the way registered broker dealers interact and obtain information from Odyssey regarding their registered clients. Historically, this process has been manual and paperbound but through the launch of Broker Gateway, Odyssey is now able to provide an automated service, which should significantly improve the time and process for registered broker dealers to obtain information and make requests regarding their client’s securities.

“The launch of Broker Gateway will be a game-changer for the broker dealer community and their ability to quickly and securely obtain the information their clients need to transact,” said Richard Pineault, Odyssey’s Managing Director, Systems. “This has always been a manual process that can frustrate the broker community. We’ve taken their feedback and developed an automated process which should significantly cut down time on both their end, and our own.”

Odyssey is an independent trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto (Odyssey Transfer Inc.) and Minneapolis, MN (Odyssey Transfer US Inc.).

Odyssey is an industry innovator, providing a personalized and paperless experience to clients. To learn more visit https://www.odysseytrust.com

Jenna Kaye, CEO | E: jkaye@odysseytrust.com | T: 1-403-660-0192