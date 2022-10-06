Axial Therapeutics to Present at BioJapan Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axial Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of gut-targeted, small molecule therapeutics for neurological conditions and oncology, today announced that A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present in two seminars at BioJapan taking place October 12 – 14 in Yokohama, Japan:



On Wednesday, October 12, Dr. Campbell will give a company presentation during a seminar titled, "Drug discovery and development activities in University of Tokyo Innovation Platform Co. Ltd, (UTokyo IPC) and its portfolio companies in the US and Japan”.





On Friday, October 14, Dr. Campbell will participate in a UTokyo IPC-sponsored panel entitled "2022 Mid-Year Life Science Venture Overview — What's next from the global trends?"



To learn more about BioJapan, visit https://jcd-expo.jp/en/.