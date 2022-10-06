Rheos Capital Works Selects FactSet’s Portware Execution Management System

NORWALK, Conn. and TOKYO, Japan, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, announced that Tokyo-based asset manager Rheos Capital Works has deployed FactSet’s Portware Execution Management System (EMS) firmwide to power its trading workflow.



Portware is FactSet’s advanced multi-asset EMS, used by leading buy-side traders worldwide. Portware enables traders to analyze, communicate, and execute orders with diverse market participants and liquidity destinations through highly efficient, customized, and automated workflows.

“The deployment of Portware at a pioneering asset manager such as Rheos is evidence of the power and sophistication of our EMS product,” said Takuya Nagai, Senior Sales Specialist for AsiaPac EMS Solutions at FactSet. “We are thrilled to work with Rheos as a client, and we look forward to growing our relationship.”

“Working closely with FactSet, the custom implementation of Portware at Rheos included the integration of our unique workflow requirements, as well as Japanese language support,” said Takehiro Okada, head of the trading department at Rheos Capital Works. “The support we received from FactSet during the transition was unmatched, and we have increased the efficiency of our trading team with Portware’s flexible process and trade automation capabilities.”

About Rheos Capital Works

Rheos Capital Works is an asset management company founded in 2003 based on the management philosophy, “To have a positive impact on society as a responsible participant in capital markets".

The Hifumi series of investment trusts funds are managed to support customers' long-term asset buildup, while protecting their asset value. Due to the skill of recognizing high-growth companies, flexible investment management styles, and active customer disclosures, the Hifumi series has been entrusted to manage over 1,045 billion yen (as of December 2021). Rheos’ investment advisory business manages the assets of domestic pension funds and overseas institutional investors.

For more information, please visit: http://www.rheos.jp/english/.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help approximately 180,000 users see and seize opportunities sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions, with the distinction of having been recently added to the S&P 500, and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

