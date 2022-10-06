Bionano Genomics Announces Six User Presentations of OGM Results in Cancer Genomics Research at the Spanish Society of Hematology (SEHH) 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation at the Spanish Society of Hematology (SEHH) 2022 Conference, with six scientific presentations from independent researchers covering a wide variety of the cancer genomics landscape, highlighting the application of optical genome mapping (OGM) for hematologic malignancies and cancer research.



SEHH 2022 is a three-day conference dedicated to basic, preclinical and translational cancer research. SEHH sessions will take place October 6-8, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Six separate scientific presentations delivered by faculty and clinicians from Spanish hematology institutes, cancer centers and hospitals will illustrate the application of Bionano’s OGM solutions in blood cancer research areas including leukemias, lymphomas and myelofibrosis.

Scientific presentations on OGM include:

Presentation Title Author Presented Monoclonal Gammopathies

CO-001 Optical Genome Mapping: Validation and Utility in Cytogenetic Diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma Cisneros A. October 6, 2022

15:30-16:30 CEST

Room 6 Chronic Myeloproliferative Syndromes

CO-124 Cytogenetic Diagnosis by Optical Mapping Genomics in Patients with Myelofibrosis Díaz-González, A. October 7, 2022

15:45-16:45 CEST

VIP Room Monoclonal Gammopathies

CO-010 Prognostic Impact of the Cytogenetic Study by FISH Against Optical Genome Mapping in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

De Jaureguizar, A. October 8, 2022

15:30-17:00 CEST

Room 6 Leukemias

CO-050 Application of Genomic Optical Mapping in Patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia B for the Detection of Chromosomal Structural Variants Avetisyan, G. October 8, 2022

15:30-17:00 CEST

Room 8 Lymphomas

CO-101 Utility of the Optical Genome Mapping Technique in the Study of Splenic Marginal Zone Lymphoma Salido Galeote, M. October 8, 2022

15:30-17:00 CEST

Room 1 PB Hematologic Biology

CO-155 Clinical Utility of Optical Genome Mapping for the Cytogenetic Study in Acute Leukemias: Study Pilot in a Center Puiggros, A. October 8, 2022

15:30-17:00 CEST

Room 1

More details on the conference can be found here.

“We believe the information covered in these SEHH presentations demonstrates the potential of OGM becoming an essential tool in the arsenal of cancer researchers across Spain,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “These presentations point to the continued expansion of OGM into clinical research applications for hematological malignancies and we are excited to see how much more of an impact OGM may make in the future.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com.

