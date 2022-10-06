Fobi Signs a 3-Year Exclusive Data License Agreement With Ideal POS Ltd.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced a 3-year exclusive data license agreement with Ideal POS. Exclusive data licenses with Ideal POS and previously announced Barnet Technologies enable Fobi to solidify the company’s position as a leading data aggregator for the independent retail marketplace. Fobi and Ideal will generate revenue by way of selling quarterly and annual data licenses to various industry stakeholders through the Fobi Data Exchange (FDX).



FOBI AND IDEAL FURTHER ANNOUNCE THE SIGNING OF COMMERCIAL RESELLER AGREEMENT

Since 2000, Ideal POS Ltd. has grown to be the largest supplier of POS Systems in Manitoba, and have loyal clients across Canada and the United States in various industries including hospitality, sports, retail, educational and health institutions. Ideal POS has a very diverse customer list with particular strength in areas such as liquor, grocery, convenience, retail and food service. Ideal POS also supports several pro sports teams and stadiums, which is also a key focus for Fobi right now. This diverse customer set also obviously creates a very diverse data set that can be further monetized as a shared revenue stream. Fobi is also pleased to announce the signing of a commercial reseller agreement with Ideal POS providing yet another quality channel for the resale of Fobi’s products.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER NEXT EVOLUTION OF LOYALTY & REWARDS AND AGE VERIFICATION

The companies’ integrated solution will introduce an all-new digital member loyalty card solution that enables customers to download a Wallet pass from Ideal POS retailers, providing immediate mobile access to loyalty points, stored value, e-gift cards or stamp card functionality. Ideal POS and Fobi will also enable age verification through the Wallet pass, which is obviously extremely important for the Hospitality industry. The digital loyalty program and the age verification service are all based on Fobi’s PassPro enhanced Wallet pass platform, which thanks to the deals with Barnet and Ideal POS is now becoming the standard for mobile POS loyalty and engagement functionality.

As previously quoted in the Barnet Data License press release on August 10, 2022, Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated, “By way of signing this exclusive agreement with Barnet Technologies we have now successfully locked down the key B.C. and Alberta liquor retail marketplaces. We are now focused on replicating the same successful model across the other key Canadian provinces before the end of 2022.’ Today’s data license announcement with Ideal POS and previously with Barnet Technologies now solidifies Fobi as a leading data aggregator for the Canadian liquor retail and hospitality industries. As a result of successfully executing on our national data aggregation strategy we have received great interest from numerous third-party data aggregators as well as liquor manufacturers.”

Gord Doerksen, President of Ideal POS stated, “Given the shrinking margins in the retail business and the increase in inflation and prices, loyalty programs have become incredibly important for retailers. Adding Fobi’s wallet pass to our solution, which enables much more sophisticated and targeted marketing capabilities, empowers the retailers even more and further strengthens Ideal POS’s position as a leader in the POS and loyalty space.”

About Ideal POS

Since 2000, Ideal POS Ltd. has grown to be the largest supplier of POS Systems across Manitoba, and have loyal clients across Canada and the United States. Collectively, our team has more than 75 years of POS and hospitality experience! Our goal is to provide clients with options and solutions with a competitive advantage in the marketplace by taking advantage of information technology.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

