DLH to Pioneer Medical and Healthcare Technology Innovations for Veterans

ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative health research services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced it has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) multiple award contract to augment the Department of Veteran Affairs’ (“VA”) efforts to design, develop, and test innovations in healthcare.

As part of the Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (“AVAIL”) contract, DLH will compete with 17 prime awardees for individual task orders across five task categories: personalized healthcare, data transformation, digital care, immersive technology (extended reality solutions), and care and service delivery. The multiple-award contract consists of a five-year base period and has a $650 million ceiling, in aggregate, for all awardees. Specific values will be allocated to contractors as task orders are competed and awarded.

“Ensuring Veterans have access to the highest quality care is central to the DLH mission, and this contract enables our company to connect the VA with the emerging tools, advanced processes, digital solutions, and data transformation required to support their long-standing tradition as a pioneer in medical innovation,” said Jackie Everett, DLH Chief Growth Officer. “DLH will leverage our expertise in applied research, genomics, synthetic data modeling, augmented and virtual reality, digital health tools, and synthetic data modeling to support the design, development and testing of the next generation of medical devices needed by the VA as it accelerates its pace of modernization.”

“We are honored for this opportunity to expand upon our long-standing relationship with the Department of Veterans Affairs, one of this country’s preeminent engines of medical innovation,” added Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “Under this contract, DLH may apply our digital transformation capabilities - spanning artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data analytics, telehealth, modeling and simulation, and more - towards improving the advanced solutions available to Veterans, clinicians, and caregivers.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, systems development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

