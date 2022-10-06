Aqua Named CyberSecurity Company of the Year

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Overall CyberSecurity Company of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



Aqua secures customers cloud native applications and stops cloud native attacks in real time by offering the most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), backed by a $1 Million Warranty. Aqua is the only vendor that can both see and stop cloud native attacks without disrupting the production environment. The company recently expanded its platform with its end-to-end Software Supply Chain Security solution, making it the only technology on the market for holistic, multi-layered prevention of supply chain threats.

Aqua’s commitment to advancing cloud native security extends beyond product innovation. Its cybersecurity research team, Aqua Nautilus, issues regular threat alerts and semi-annual threat reports, helping customers, security professionals and the developer community stay on top of the latest threats and vulnerabilities. Nautilus has also contributed to important industry standards, such as the Mitre ATTACK Framework and the CIS Software Supply Chain guidelines. Additionally, Aqua’s dedicated open source team supports the company’s industry-leading OSS projects, and drives innovation within the OSS community at large. The commitment to OSS helps to educate engineering, security and DevOps teams through accessible tools, reducing the skills gap and automating cloud native security controls.

“Aqua was founded to solve the security problem for the new cloud native application stack, and we remain market leaders through product innovation, open source and our contributions to drive industry advancement,” said Dror Davidoff, co-founder and CEO, Aqua Security. “This award is a testament to our team’s incredible work and achievements in building industry-leading solutions that help keep our customers secure in a dynamic, challenging threat landscape.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“The adoption of cloud native technologies has provided an opportunity for security to be redefined,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Aqua is a pioneering innovator addressing this opportunity and transforming the way companies approach cloud native security. The Company does this not only through effective, easy-to-use solutions, but also by investing in massive contributions to open source software innovation and fueling threat research that provides enormous benefit to the industry. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire Aqua team for taking home the marquee ‘Overall CyberSecurity Company of the Year’ award for 2022.”

