Data Analytics Market Worth To Be USD 346.24 Billion at a CAGR of 30.7% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Data Analytics Market Overview

Data analytics has become a vital aspect of major enterprises as it assists organizations in managing, streamlining, and processing large data sets.

Competitive Analysis

The list of prominent participants across the global Data Analytics Market includes players such as:

Alteryx, Inc (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

SiSense Inc (US)

Microsoft (US)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Oracle (US),

ThoughtSpot, Inc. (US)

SAP SE (Germany),

Mu Sigma (US)

Dell Inc. (US)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Looker Data Sciences, Inc. (US)

Tableau Software, LLC. (US)

Datameer, Inc. (US)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 346.24 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 30.7% from 2022 to 2030 Key Market Opportunities The increasing need to gain better insights into business planning and emerging trends Key Market Drivers The adoption of big data analytics software by different organizations

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Data Analytics Market has increased in recent times given the aspects such as competitive advantages, increasing need to gain better insights, and increasing disposable incomes.

Market Restraints

On the other hand, the high implementation cost and shortage of skilled workforce may restrict the market's growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health crisis in the form of COVID-19 has had a massive impact on most industry areas across the globe. Unlike other market areas, the global market for data analytics witnessed positive growth during the pandemic. With the rapid growth in the IT sector globally, the global data analytics market is anticipated to witness substantially positive growth over the coming years.

Data Analytics Market Segment Analysis

Among all the types, the big data analytics segment is predicted to secure the top position across the global market for data analytics over the assessment era. The primary aspect supporting the segment's growth is the rising popularity of social media platforms. Furthermore, the aspects such as the growing number of virtual offices generating massive data volumes, the emergence of SaaS-based big data analytics, and increasing investments in cloud technology are also predicted to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years. on the other hand, the customer analytics segment is anticipated to show the maximum CAGR over the coming years given the aspects such as increasing demand for improved customer experience management, customer retention, and lead management.

Among all the deployment modes, the on-premise segment is predicted to ensure the top spot across the global Data Analytics Market over the coming years. the deployment mode provides companies more flexibility and manages to customize their IT infrastructure while also lowering their reliance on the internet and protecting business data from possible frauds and losses. These advantages are expected to motivate large organizations to choose an on-premise deployment. On the other hand, the cloud segment is predicted to exhibit the maximum CAGR over the assessment era. The segment's growth is accredited to the aspects such as penetration of IoT and cloud computing and a growing focus on developing customized solutions allowing companies to smoothen their multi-cloud journeys. These are projected to boost the segment's growth over the assessment era.

Among all the enterprise sizes, the large enterprise segment is predicted to dominate the global Data Analytics Market over the review era. The segment's growth is credited to the factors such as the rising adoption of advanced analytics solutions, and the growing adoption to raise their profits is projected to catalyze the segment's growth over the review timeframe. On the other hand, the SME segment is predicted to record the maximum CAGR over the assessment era owing to the growing demand for dashboards for data visualization.

Among all the end-use sectors, the BFSI segment is predicted to secure the top position across the global market for data analytics over the coming years. However, the IT & telecom segment is predicted to grow at the maximum pace over the forecasted era.

Data Analytics Market Regional Analysis

The global Data Analytics Market is studied across five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

According to the research report by MRFR, the North American region ensured the top spot across the global data analytics market in 2019. the regional market is predicted to overgrow over the forecasted era. The primary parameter supporting the regional market's growth is the massive usage of wearable devices, smartphones, and other smart connected devices. Furthermore, the rise in competition among the key players, which has offered better-personalized experience and customer satisfaction, is another prime aspect boosting the regional market's growth over the assessment timeframe. This has also caused a rise in the number of customers getting more included in data analytics. In Addition, the presence of supporting infrastructure for deploying cutting-edge analytics is predicted to raise the demand for these solutions over the coming years. Moreover, the rise in the implementation of advanced technologies like machine learning and AI is also predicted to catalyze the regional market's growth over the forecasted era.

The data analytics market for the Asia-Pacific region is projected to show the maximum CAGR over the coming years. the region has witnessed huge volumes of data being generated because of rapid digitalization. Furthermore, the increase in the usage of electronic devices and networks among organizations is also likely to boost the regional market's growth over the review timeframe. The regional market has experienced the widespread adoption of big data analytics solutions and tools, which is anticipated to boost the regional market's growth over the review era. Moreover, several regional enterprises heavily invest in customer analytics to boost business productivity and efficiency. In Addition, travel organizations across the region, such as Trafalgar, TNT Korea Travel, and China Ways LLC, are implementing analytical solutions for applications like traffic management, breakdowns, tracking buses, and train schedules, which is anticipated to influence the growth of the regional market over the coming years.

