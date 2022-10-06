Associa Carolinas And Client Communities Provide Students With School Supplies For 2nd Consecutive Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Associa Carolinas, a leading provider of community management and lifestyle services throughout Charleston, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham, partnered with its client communities Carolina Arbors by Del Webb and Fendol Farms at Brier Creek to collect supplies for the Durham Public School District. With Associa Carolinas’ support, Carolina Arbors and Fendol Farms organized and promoted a two-week initiative that led to the collection of enough school supplies to fill three sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

The supplies were donated to the Leesville Road Coalition, which delivered a combined total of 10 SUVs filled with school supplies to W.G. Pearson Magnet Elementary. From there, the supplies were distributed to five schools throughout the district. More than 2,000 school kids – many of whom would have otherwise gone without – benefited from their generosity.

“I want to congratulate and thank all our team members and residents who graciously volunteered and donated to this very worthwhile cause,” said Edward Corless, PCAM®, Associa Carolinas branch president. “It’s a wonderful way to give back to the communities we serve while helping kids who really need the support.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa