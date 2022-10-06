New York, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market - Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325902/?utm_source=GNW



The global lung cancer genomic testing market is still at an early stage and is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as growing awareness and adoption of lung cancer genomic testing and the high prevalence of lung cancer worldwide are the primary drivers for the global lung cancer genomic testing market.



The other factors include the high-end investments by the private and public players to facilitate research and development activities to cure lung cancer and the favorable government policies and campaigns to create awareness about different cancer types. Also, the rapid shift of the healthcare system towards precision medicine and diagnostics technology is expected to boost the adoption of lung cancer genomic testing by healthcare facilities to help them make informed decisions.

Increased Awareness about Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Drives the Market Growth

The growing popularity of personalized medicine in the healthcare industry is expected to transform the way diseases such as lung cancer are being treated in healthcare facilities.Personalized medicine involves the study of cells obtained from biopsy and observing if there are any genetic mutations that can be linked with the cancer suffering patient.



As certain chemotherapy drugs are either more or less effective than the others with specific mutations, genomic testing or molecular analysis can be used to determine which therapies can benefit an individual suffering from cancer.Genetic information obtained through genomic testing is useful to predict the chances of cancer returning to the human body and make other important decisions about surgery or radiation therapy.



Samples obtained from people with lung cancer are checked by studying the genetic mutations known to be vital in the development of the disease.Treatment can be personalized, which can prove to be useful for patients and increase the effectiveness of treatment.



Therefore, increased awareness about personalized medicine and the benefits obtained from genomic testing is expected to accelerate the global lung cancer genomic testing market growth over the forecast period.

High Prevalence of Lung Cancer Boosts the Market Growth

The rising prevalence of lung cancer, and the large number of patients undergoing screening and treatment are increasing the demand for lung cancer genomic testing services worldwide.Lung cancer, including both small cell and non-small cell, is one of the most common kinds of cancer.



According to The American Cancer Society, the estimates for lung cancer in the United States in 2022 are about 236,740 new cases of lung cancer and about 130,180 deaths from lung cancer.It generally occur in the old age population and in the people who smoke on a daily basis.



Also, according to World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death and accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, with which lung cancer death cases were 1.80 million across the globe. Therefore, there is a massive demand for technologies that can lower cancer incidence and mortality rate, and the reliability and benefits of genomic testing are expected to propel global lung cancer genomic testing market growth over the next five years.

Market Segmentation

The global lung cancer genomic testing market is segmented into component, technology, panel type, sample type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on component, the market is divided into products v/s services.



Based on technology, the market is divided into next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reactions, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)/in situ hybridization (ISH), and others.Based on panel type, the market is divided into single panel v/s multi-gene panel.



Based on sample type, the market is divided into tissue biopsy v/s liquid biopsy.Based on end user, the market is divided into academic & research institutions, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market due to the early adoption of advanced technologies by the healthcare sector and the high prevalence of lung cancer in the country.

Market Players

Qiagen NV, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Centogene N.V., CeGaT GmbH, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., CD Genomics, NeoGenomics Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., OncoDNA, Admera Health are the major market players operating in the global lung cancer genomic testing market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global lung cancer genomic testing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market, By Component:

o Products

o Services

• Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market, By Technology:

o Next Generation Sequencing

o Polymerase Chain Reactions

o Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)/In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

o Others

• Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market, By Panel Type:

o Single Panel

o Multi-Gene Panel

• Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market, By Sample Type:

o Tissue Biopsy

o Liquid Biopsy

• Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market, By End User:

o Academic & Research Institutions

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Others

• Lung Cancer Genomic Testing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Netherlands

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global lung cancer genomic testing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

