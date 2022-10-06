GT Biopharma Announces Two Poster Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “GTB”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company’s proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® platform, today announced two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting (SITC 2022), to be held in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually on November 8-12, 2022. The two posters will highlight preclinical data on tri-specific NK cell engagers for the treatment of mesothelioma and prostate cancer.



Poster Presentations

Title: Tri-specific killer engagers target natural killer cells towards mesothelioma

Abstract Number: 1202

Presenter: Pippa Kennedy and Martin Felices

Date: November 11, 2022

Location and time: Poster Hall from 9:00am – 8:30pm ET

Title: Enhancing NK cell function in the 'cold' tumor microenvironment of prostate cancer with a novel Tri-specific Killer Engager against prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)

Abstract Number: 1204

Presenter: Shee Kwan Phung and Martin Felices

Date: November 11, 2022

Location and time: Poster Hall from 9:00am – 8:30pm ET

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word “cure” a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC at sitcancer.org.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects”, “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contacts:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577