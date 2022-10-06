Restaurant Management Software Market To Reach $17.3 Billion By 2031 - Latest Industry Insights by Adroit Market Research

Dallas,Texas, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global restaurant management software market is being fueled by factors like the expanding demand for extensive client management. The hospitality sector is experiencing a need for automation and restaurant management solutions due to the increased need for efficient client management. Restaurants can automate a variety of activities to reduce time and expenses by using automation and restaurant management software solutions. For instance, automated solutions assist restaurants in keeping in touch with patrons on a regular basis to learn about their expectations and foster trust. The adoption of restaurant management systems facilitates efficient tracking of important tasks, cuts down on operating time, and streamlines the reservation process. These advantages are increasing the use of restaurant management software, which is expanding the global restaurant management software market.

The technological advancements in the restaurant sector and the increased demand for restaurant-specific software, such as that used to manage inventory, set tables, process payments, and manage menus, are the main factors projected to spur global restaurant management software market expansion.

Additionally, the market is also anticipated to increase as a result of rising global awareness of the significance of data analytics solutions and rising restaurant industry usage of cloud computing. The absence of a single seamless integrated piece of software, on the other hand, is a major issue anticipated to restrain the global restaurant management software market growth.

This report centers about the top players in global restaurant management software marketplace:

• Revel Systems

• NCR Corporation

• ShopKeep

• Touch Bistro

• HotSchedules

• Clover network

• Fishbowl

• OpenTable

• Square Capital

Software for restaurant management is created specifically for the food service sector to assist restaurant managers in running their operations more efficiently. Knowing the total daily customer count enables restaurant managers or owners to plan their strategies appropriately. This software is used for a number of operations, including ordering, billing, cost analysis, inventory management, queue management, and increasing profit. It also enables tableside ordering and payment for customers.

Restaurant Management Software Market Scope

Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Study Period 2021-2031 Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 17.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2031 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Over the projected time, the global restaurant management software market is expected to expand significantly. One of the main trends driving the market growth is the way that technology is disrupting the restaurant industry and the growing demand for software designed specifically for restaurants, such as that which handles billing and payment processing, inventory management, table management, and menu management. The global restaurant management software market was assessed at USD 4.04 billion in 2021 and is projected to increase by USD 17.3 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9% over the forecast period.

By automating tasks like table order and kitchen management with restaurant management software, FSR owners may increase accuracy and assure quick ordering and checkout procedures. Over the forecast period, growth in the quick-service restaurant industry is anticipated. Customers at quick service restaurants (QSRs) need Omni channel experiences more and more, so in order to stay competitive, these eateries are heavily investing in cutting-edge technology.

The restaurant management software market was dominated by North America in 2021. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, the food service industry's efficiency, and the wide market penetration of vendors all contribute to the regional industry's growth. The presence of well-known QSR chains and a variety of cuisines in the region has also helped the QSR market expand in the region.

For instance, in November 2021, McDonald's declared a joint venture with DoorDash, an online platform for food delivery, to promote the expansion of McDelivery both domestically and internationally. This cooperation aims to improve restaurant operations while increasing customer access to McDelivery in the United States and abroad.

Table of content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Software Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

Front-end Software

Accounting & Cash Flow

Purchasing & Inventory Management

Table & Delivery Management

Employee Payroll & Scheduling

Others

5. Deployment Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

• Cloud

• On-premise

6. End-Use Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

• Full-service Restaurant (FSR)

Fine Dine

Casual Dine

• Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

• Institutional

• Others

7. Regional Overview, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Mexico

Rest of South America

Middle-East and South Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Appendix

