Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market Report 2022: Rising Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Fuels Growth

The global IVF devices and consumables market size reached US$ 2.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.97 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.19% during 2021-2027.



In vitro fertilization (IVF) is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) that helps with fertility, prevents genetic problems, and assists in the conception of a child. It comprises several medicines and surgical procedures for ovulation, egg retrieval, insemination and fertilization, and embryo culture and transfer.

It also helps in achieving a successful pregnancy and healthy baby in women with blocked or damaged fallopian tubes. In addition, it aids in male infertility problems by using intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for conceiving. At present, there is a rise in the utilization of IVF devices and consumables, such as instruments, accessories and disposable, and reagents and media, on account of the increasing rate of infertility across the globe.



IVF Devices and Consumables Market Trends:

The rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of using IVF devices and consumables for a successful pregnancy represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Besides this, there is an increase in the number of delayed pregnancies worldwide. This, along with the burgeoning healthcare industry, is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising number of gamete donations around the world to help intended parents have a child is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

In addition, governments of several countries are extensively investing in healthcare infrastructures, which is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, key market players are financing research and development (R&D) activities for improving embryo culture and cryopreservation and in vitro maturation. They are also focusing on several marketing strategies to increase their customer base. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in IVF for the identification of an embryo is bolstering the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product:

Instruments

Sperm Separation Systems

Cryosystems

Incubators

Imaging Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Cabinets

Micromanipulators

Others

Accessories and Disposables

Reagents and Media

Cryopreservation Media

Semen Processing Media

Ovum Processing Media

Embryo Culture Media

Breakup by Technology:

Fresh Embryo IVF

Frozen Embryo IVF

Donor Egg IVF

Breakup by End User:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global IVF devices and consumables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IVF devices and consumables market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global IVF devices and consumables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market



6 Market Breakup by Product



7 Market Breakup by Technology



8 Market Breakup by End User



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Coopersurgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies Inc)

Esco Medical

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Genea Biomedx

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

INVO Bioscience

Memmert GmbH + Co.KG

Merck KGaA

Nidacon International AB

Rocket Medical Plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vitrolife.

