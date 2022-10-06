United States Specialty Generics Market to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.56%

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Specialty Generics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States specialty generics market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.56% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Specialty generic drugs are the generic versions of specialty branded drugs once they lose patent protection. These drugs are used to treat life threatening and serious health conditions such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, epilepsy, HIV, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, etc.



Specialty generics are economical compared to specialty drugs as they don't need to undergo the costly and time-consuming research and development procedures required for their branded versions. Moreover, marketing and promotional expenses for speciality generics are also lower compared to their branded versions.

This results in significant savings for patients, government and healthcare providers. Moreover, the market is also being catalysed by a rising ageing population in the United States. This has resulted in an increasing prevalence of various life-threatening diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis, HIV, autoimmune disease, etc.

For instance, the American cancer society estimated a total of 1,762,450 new cancer cases and 606,880 deaths from cancer in the United States for 2019. Additionally, the patent expiration of several blockbuster branded specialty drugs is further expected to catalyse the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the United States specialty generics market report, along with forecasts for the period 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on route of administration, therapeutic application and distribution channel.



Breakup by Route of Administration:

Injectables

Oral

Others

Breakup by Therapeutic Application:

Oncology

Hepatitis

Multiple Sclerosis

HIV

Other Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Breakup by Distribution channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Competitive Landscape:The leading players in the US specialty generics industry have also been examined in the report.



