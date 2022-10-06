Mid-Atlantic Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

Chooses Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis for

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with a 1,400-bed, Oracle Cerner-EHR based health system in the Mid-Atlantic region. The system will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from inpatient and outpatient encounters.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We are pleased to help yet another health system get paid for the care they provide by optimizing revenue integrity prior to billing,” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, eValuator Solutions. “eValuator’s automated analysis will enable them to easily identify and quantify potential coding issues, ensuring all reviews can be focused on the cases with the greatest impact on financial performance.”

