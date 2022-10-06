Standard BioTools Releases the X9 Real-Time PCR System, Its Most Productive and Flexible High-Capacity Genomics Platform

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health™ – today announced the launch of the X9™ Real-Time PCR System, an innovative high-capacity genomics instrument offering superior efficiency.



X9 enables high data output with more than 9,000 individual nanoliter-volume reactions in a single run, ensuring cost-effective, comprehensive sample profiling with minimal operator contribution. Instead of using 96 plates worth of reagents, plastic and labor, X9 can reduce an experiment to a single integrated fluidic circuit (IFC) – a microfluidic chip. The X9 platform, powered by single-touchpoint operation, streamlines laboratory processes by integrating reaction setup into an automated workflow that generates up to 46,080 datapoints per 8-hour shift.

Agricultural genomics and clinical research labs require the flexibility to adapt to changing assay needs, so the ability to mix and match assays for quick and easy implementation with up to 96 targets is key. The X9 System integrates proven Standard BioTools™ proprietary microfluidics technology, which helps reduce experimental costs while accommodating relevant and popular applications and chemistries to meet the most demanding customer needs.

“We are committed to connecting the best solution to the needs of the customer, considering cost per sample or per run, throughput requirements, time to results and flexibility of content, among other factors,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. “Even with ongoing challenges of labor shortages and limited resources, labs are pressed to maintain the same level of output. X9 can help solve these issues by empowering these labs to work within their resources and do more with less.

“We are thrilled that this instrument is primed to support the researchers and core labs in agricultural genomics and clinical research communities, consistent with our sharpened commercial focus on high-value niche markets for specialized applications for which our platform is ideally suited. The system can support various real-time PCR studies, offering faster data output and better use of time.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding anticipated performance, features, and benefits to customers of new Standard BioTools products and the potential benefits of research conducted using Standard BioTools products and technologies. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, Standard BioTools products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Standard BioTools’ business and operating results is contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Standard BioTools disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), previously known as Fluidigm Corporation, is driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health. Standard BioTools has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the Company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology, and immunotherapy. Learn more at www.standardbio.com or connect with us on Twitter®, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™. Standard BioTools, the Standard BioTools logo, Fluidigm, and Fluidigm logo, “Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health,” and X9 are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Standard BioTools Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Standard BioTools products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Available Information

Standard BioTools uses its website (standardbio.com), investor site (investors.standardbio.com), corporate Twitter account (@Standard_BioT), Facebook page (facebook.com/StandardBioT), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/standard-biotools) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Standard BioTools may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Standard BioTools’ website and its social media accounts in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Contact:

Investors:

Peter DeNardo

415 389 6400

ir@standardbio.com