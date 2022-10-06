Bridger Aerospace Appoints Eric Gerratt as Chief Financial Officer Ahead of Planned Business Combination

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (“Bridger” or the “Company”), a leading independent provider of aerial firefighting services, has appointed Eric Gerratt as Chief Financial Officer. The announcement comes as Bridger prepares for its planned merger with Jack Creek Investment Corp. (“Jack Creek”) (NASDAQ: JCIC), a special purpose acquisition company, and subsequent listing on NASDAQ.



“Bringing on a CFO with public company experience was important as Bridger makes this transition,” said Tim Sheehy, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Eric brings extensive financial reporting and management experience to our company, as well as acquisition and integration expertise, having helped grow his former company to nearly $1.0 billion in revenue. We look forward to him being a valued addition to the Bridger team as we expand throughout North America and globally to meet the rising demand for critical aerial firefighting services.”

Eric Gerratt joins Bridger from US Ecology, a leader in environmental services, where he was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Gerratt spent 15 years with US Ecology until its recent acquisition by Republic Services, during which time US Ecology’s revenue grew from $166 million to nearly $1.0 billion. Prior to joining US Ecology, he served as Vice President of Accounting for SuperValu, Inc., held various director level accounting and finance positions at Albertsons, Inc. and spent six years with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Gerratt is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Idaho.

“I am excited to join Bridger, a company that has a strong track record of financial performance and significant opportunities for growth as it prepares to go public. As climate conditions evolve and wildfires grow in number and severity, the Company’s fully integrated aerial firefighting solution is critical to save property and minimize economic and environmental damage. With Bridger’s unique positioning, the potential for value creation is tremendous, and I look forward to working with its experienced management team to expand these critical services.”

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC is one of the nation’s largest privately held aerial firefighting companies. Bridger is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about the company is available at www.bridgeraerospace.com .

Upon completion of the proposed merger, the company is expected to be called Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. and be listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol “BAER.”

