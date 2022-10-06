Grayscale Investments® Announces New Co-Investment Opportunity Designed to Capture Upside of Crypto Winter

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments® , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced the formation of Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities LLC (“GDIO”), a private, co-investment opportunity in mining hardware that powers the Bitcoin ecosystem. Grayscale is leveraging the operating expertise of its affiliated digital asset mining, staking infrastructure firm, Foundry , to manage the day-to-day operations of GDIO. This structure is the first of its kind in Grayscale’s product suite.



“Grayscale’s unique position at the center of the crypto ecosystem enables us to create offerings that allow investors to put capital to work through differing market cycles,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “Our team has long been committed to lowering the barrier for investing in the crypto ecosystem – from direct digital asset exposure, to diversified thematic products, and now infrastructure through GDIO.”

“As part of Foundry’s mission to empower a decentralized infrastructure, we’re excited to partner with Grayscale to broaden the ability to invest in Bitcoin mining during this opportune time," said Foundry CEO Michael Colyer. "Foundry has worked to progress our mission through our suite of products, industry knowledge, hosting relationships, and the Foundry USA Pool, which is the #1 pool in the world. We look forward to helping create new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

GDIO is now open for investment by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities LLC (“GDIO”) is an operating business and is not a registered investment company under the Investment Company Act, and Grayscale believes that GDIO is not required to register under such act. Consequently, investors do not have the regulatory protections provided to investors in investment companies. Further, GDIO is not a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer. GDIO does not provide investment, legal or tax advice.

GDIO will not hold or trade in commodity interests regulated by the CEA, as administered by the CFTC. Furthermore, Grayscale believes that GDIO is not a commodity pool for purposes of the CEA, and that Grayscale is not subject to regulation by the CFTC as a commodity pool operator or a commodity trading adviser in connection with the operations of GDIO. Consequently, investors will not have the regulatory protections provided to investors in CEA-regulated instruments or commodity pools.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments® enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of secure, compliant, and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale’s private placements, public quotations, and ETFs for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC) or Foreside Fund Services, LLC. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com .

About Foundry

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com.

