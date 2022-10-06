ARHT Media beams in Erin Brockovich and Adam Grant during Energy Disruptors: UNITE summit

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT Media” or “ARHT” or the “Company”) [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, announced today that ARHT’s hologram technology was used to beam in keynote speakers Erin Brockovich and Adam Grant during the third Energy Disruptors: UNITE summit that took place in Calgary, AB from September 20th – 22nd, 2022.



Adam Grant, a bestselling author of the book Think Again and host of the podcast WorkLife, is an Organizational Psychologist who was beamed in from Norristown, PA, in real-time to the conference in Calgary, AB. Additionally, Erin Brockovich, who rose to fame after the release of the movie “Erin Brockovich,” was a last-minute holographic addition at the request of the Energy Disruptors team, who, after seeing how well Adam Grant’s hologram was received by the audience, sought to maintain the same level of impact and decided to bring Erin Brockovich in as a hologram rather than through a video conference. Erin Brockovich was beamed in from a HoloPresence™ at WeWork Studio located in Los Angeles.

“Our goal at Energy Disruptors is to boldly address the opportunities and challenges presented by the energy transition currently unfolding,” stated Graeme Edge, Energy Disruptors co-founder. “We strive to invite industry executives and forward-thinking entrepreneurs to pose solutions to the many challenges currently facing the energy industry. However, scheduling conflicts have interfered with guest speakers in the past, and we were looking to partner with a company that could address the challenge of retaining impactful speakers without the logistical hassle of travel. ARHT Media’s hologram technology not only addressed this issue, but the experience itself was a hit with our audience, and the response was better than anything we could have anticipated.”

“Our goal is to provide solutions to challenges facing our clients,” stated ARHT Media CEO Larry O’Reilly, “such as overcoming time and distance, reducing travel costs, reducing carbon emissions and improving the efficiency of those most in demand. These are the key solutions we provide for our ever-expanding client base around the globe – and their audiences love it!”

About Energy Disruptors

Energy Disruptors is a profit-for-purpose organization with a bold ambition; to UNITE the entire spectrum of the energy industry around the common goal of accelerating pragmatic and profitable solutions to the world’s biggest energy challenges.

See: https://www.energydisruptors.com/

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

