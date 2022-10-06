Greene Concepts Contracts with Metatron Inc. to Develop Hydration Tracking App

Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) and Metatron Inc. (OTC Pink: MRNJ) are pleased to announce a collaboration for the development of a new hydration application. Greene Concepts Inc has contracted Metatron Inc. to develop a hydration app to increase consumer health, awareness, and hydration.

The hydration app will allow users to scan and automatically track daily water intake and compare intake to recommended daily needs by personalizing consumer recommendations based on height, weight, and activity level. The user will then view and manage their information via a dashboard available via webpage or mobile device.

Joe Riehl, CEO of Metatron, conveys, “We are developing this application for Greene Concepts as a way for people to ensure proper hydration, promote quality health, and offer ease-of-use in viewing their daily water consumption numbers. One can scan the QR code of major water bottle brands such as Greene Concepts’ BE WATER TM and the information automatically loads and displays into the app based on the size of the bottle. The app will offer a free trial and subscription upgrade for reminders and other premium features to ensure the user is remaining properly hydrated. The is also being designed for the tracking of reverse osmosis water along with the manual input of municipal tap water as desired.”

Mr. Riehl continues, “Because Metatron has vast experience in web properties, mobile applications with over 2,000 apps developed we are the perfect company to design this application for Greene Concepts. The hydration app is being designed to work and connect via webpage, iPhone, android, and through a progressive wrap-around phone website to ensure total connectivity on all platforms. The app will also enable the user to create a profile automatically using: Meta (Facebook), Google, Apple ID, or e-mail.”

Amy McNally, Greene Concepts’ VP of Marketing and Sales, notes, “Water is a vital nutrient and needed for every biological function. Our hydration app will allow users to easily track their water consumption with the goal of optimal health. Metatron is a leader in the next generation of application development, and their talent and experience in app development enables us to develop a user-friendly application with a notable user interface (UI) that is customized for users’ needs. The hydration app is ideal for health-conscious consumers who need a reminder to hydrate throughout the day, or for those optimizing their hydration levels for better health.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “In addition to the new hydration app, Greene Concepts is the founder of a new non-profit organization aptly named the Hydration Foundation and is in the process of filing for the Hydration Foundation’s non-profit 501(c)(3) status. The purpose of the foundation is two-fold. First, to educate the public on the importance of hydration and secondly, to assist in water relief efforts during local and regional emergencies throughout the county.”

Mr. Greene continues, “We have set this up as a non-profit because we are not looking for it to be a profit center for Greene Concepts. We would be the foundation’s initial board members but have the goal of adding additional industry professionals to the board as well. This will help us promote hydration, increase foundation awareness, maximize the input, resources, and knowledge from multiple industry leaders”. I would also like to add that regarding the hydration app, Metatron has a long history of being ahead of the technology curve and we are grateful for their support in this endeavor.”

About Metatron, Inc.

Metatron Inc. is a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2,000 apps on iTunes and Google Play. Metatron harnesses the power of technology to make people’s lives more productive and enjoyable in today’s connected world. Areas of focus include web properties, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and the NFT/Metaverse.

https://metatronapps.com/

https://twitter.com/MetatronInc

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

