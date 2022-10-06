Tarsus Appoints Scott Morrison as Board Member and Audit Committee Chair

Mr. Morrison brings over 40 years of financial and operational expertise in life sciences



IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to address unmet patient needs, starting with eye care, through the application of proven science and new technology, today announced the appointment of Scott Morrison as Board Member and Audit Committee Chair. Mr. Morrison is a seasoned accounting and finance professional in the life sciences industry. He brings extensive expertise in corporate financing, pharmaceutical company operations, business development, and corporate governance.



“We are pleased that Scott is joining the Board and stepping into the role of Audit Committee Chair at this pivotal time for Tarsus, as we transition to a commercial-ready organization with the potential FDA approval of TP-03 for Demodex blepharitis and as we advance our robust R&D pipeline,” said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Tarsus. “Scott’s deep industry experience and strategic insights will be invaluable for Tarsus at this exciting stage in our corporate maturation.”

Mr. Morrison has served in life sciences leadership positions at Ernst & Young LLP (EY) for 20 years, most recently serving as EY's U.S. Life Sciences Leader. During his tenure at EY, he worked with hundreds of life sciences companies and assisted in their trajectory from startup through initial product launch to global expansion. Mr. Morrison is a highly respected industry leader who currently serves on the Boards of Directors and chairs the Audit Committees for Zai Labs, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, and Ideaya Biosciences. He previously served on the Board of Directors and was Audit Committee Chair of Global Blood Therapeutics (recently acquired by Pfizer). Mr. Morrison holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

“I am enthusiastic about joining Tarsus at this exciting time in the company’s trajectory,” said Mr. Morrison. “I look forward to working alongside the leadership team as the company continues to grow and moves closer to achieving its vision of becoming a leader in eye care and beyond.”

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Tarsus is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic which has demonstrated positive results in two pivotal trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, and of which a New Drug Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, and currently being studied in a Phase 2a clinical trial. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include statements regarding Tarsus’ plans for and the anticipated benefits of its product candidates including TP-03 and TP-05, the benefits and value added by the new director, the timing, objectives and results of the clinical trials, anticipated regulatory and development milestones, and the quotations of Tarsus’ management and board members. The words, without limitation, “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Further, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statement and they are detailed from time to time in the reports Tarsus files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tarsus’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed on March 14, 2022 and the most recent Form 10-Q quarterly filing filed with the SEC on August 11, 2022, each of which Tarsus incorporates by reference into this press release, copies of which are posted on its website and are available from Tarsus without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Tarsus’ management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Tarsus specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

