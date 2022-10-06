Automatic Dishwashing Products Market Will Surpass US$ 2.6 Bn by 2032 Amid High Demand for Sustainable Cleaning Solutions | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the automatic dishwashing products market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 4.9% CAGR , with the market size reaching US$ 2.6 Bn by 2032.



In tandem with the culinary industry, the global market for automatic dishwashing products is predicted to grow. Dishwashing goods are widely used in both residential and commercial kitchens, which could lead to significant growt in the worldwide dishwashing products market.

Eco-friendly enterprises are likely to gain traction in the global dishwashing products market as a result of increased environmental concerns.

One of the key factors fuelling this market's growth is the rising demand for green automatic dishwashing products. Chemical-free natural and plant-based household goods are deemed safe for people and the environment.

The majority of manufacturers now employ natural ingredients like natural scent oils and flower extracts in dishwashing detergents. Seventh Generation, for example, is a well-known natural home product company in the U.S. that spends a lot of money on marketing and promotion.

Two of the most popular eco-friendly household dishwashing solutions on the market are Goodmaid Bioby Goodmaid Chemicals and Green Works by The Clorox Company.

“Increasing sales of automatic dishwashers across emerging economies, along with high demand for eco-friendly cleaning products across the globe will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing usage in the commercial sector is likely to drive dishwashing products during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, automatic dishwashing detergents gel is expected to have a considerable market share.

The increased need for simple and easy-to-use/apply dishwashing products boosted the market's expansion.

Increased government programs and awareness of the need of living a healthy lifestyle among the rural population are also driving growth in dishwashing product sales. As a result, it is gaining market share in places such as tier 2 and 3.

In Asia-Pacific, the use of both home and industrial dishwashing products is growing at the fastest rate. India and China are the market leaders in terms of product demand and supply in the Asia-Pacific region.

East Asia, South Asia, Latin America, and other regions, on the other hand, are expected to see significant growth. Many well-known companies are focusing their efforts right now on increasing their influence in these promising sectors.

Who is winning?

Global sales growth has been fueled by aggressive promotional strategies, marketing, and new product launches by top dishwashing powder manufacturers. Unilever N.V., Blueland, Bombril, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., SC Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Company, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, McBride, and Kao Corporation among others.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global automatic dishwashing products market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the automatic dishwashing market based on the product's type (Automatic dishwashing detergent Gel, Automatic dishwashing detergent powder, Automatic dishwashing detergent tablets), Application (Commercial, Household), sales channel (hypermarkets/ supermarkets, convenience stores, modern trade, wholesale/ distributes, online retail, others) across seven major regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Key Statistics

1.3. Summary of Key Findings

1.4. Product Evolution Analysis

1.5. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Winning Themes

3.3. Key Product Development Trends

3.3.1. Product Launches

3.3.2. Acquisition & Mergers

3.3.3. Expansion

