Organic Personal Care Market to Reach Value of US$ 31.4 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global organic personal care market is prognosticated to gain a value of US$ 31.4 Bn by the end of 2031, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Additionally, the study finds that the market for organic personal care is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



Players in the global market are focusing on the development of specialized products including the natural skin care products for black skin. Moreover, a rising demand for best organic skin care products is fueling the market expansion, states a TMR study that delivers important market insights including the organic personal care products market share.

Organic Personal Care Market: Key Findings

Due to increase in the prevalence of different skin problems including acne, dry skin, and aging skin among people from across the globe, there has been a surge in the use of different skin care products. Hence, the skin care product type segment of the organic personal care market is expected to maintain prominent position during the forecast period, states a TMR report. This aside, rising focus of players on the development of best natural beauty products is resulting into rise in the number of new product launches in this segment. This factor is likely to boost the market segment growth in the near future.

Companies operating in the organic personal care market are investing heavily in order to develop customized products as per the requirements of different skin types. Such initiatives are expected to create profitable avenues in the market for organic personal care in the forthcoming years, state analysts of a TMR review.

The demand for different types of skincare products is being increasing among the working women population from across the globe. Hence, the women end-use segment of the organic personal care market is prognosticated to maintain its dominating position during the forecast period. The segment growth is also attributed to rise in the demand for different products including toners, cleansers, sunscreens, and moisturizers from women populace.

In the recent years, there has been a rise in the skin concerns, largely among female population owing to many factors including continuous exposure to pollution and the sun and rise in the prevalence of hormonal imbalances. This factor is driving the demand avenues in the organic personal care market. This aside, the market players are anticipated to observe notable increase in the demand for their products from male population due to a surge in the understanding about grooming and hygiene.

Organic Personal Care Market: Growth Boosters

The rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry is boosting the sales growth in the organic personal care market

Rise in the skin-related disorders is driving the demand for organic skin care products

Organic Personal Care Market: Regional Analysis

The organic personal care market in Europe is projected to maintain dominating position during the forecast period due to the expansion of the cosmetics market, surge in demand for organic ingredients in the region, and increase in the understanding on the importance of healthy lifestyle among the regional populace

Players in the organic personal care market are likely to gain significant sales prospects in North America owing to increase in the consumer understanding pertaining to varied advantages of organic products

Organic Personal Care Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

True Botanicals

Burt’s Bees

Aveda Corporation

OSEA International

The Body Shop International PLC

Amway Corporation

Juice Beauty

Herbivore Botanicals

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

INIKA Organic Australia

Organic Personal Care Market Segmentation

By Product Type Skin Care Facial Soap Cleanser Sun Protection Creams Anti-aging Creams Others (Face Wash, Face Creams, etc.) Hair Care Hair Oil Hair Shampoo Hair Scrub Others (Conditioner, Hair Gel, etc.) Oral Care Toothpaste Mouthwash Others (Mouth Gel, Breath Mint, etc.) Body Care Body Lotion Body Soaps Others (Body Scrubs, Body Wash, etc.) Makeup & Cosmetics Foundation Concealer Others (Lipstick, Lip Balm, etc.) Personal Health Care Health Supplement Beauty Supplement Others (Nutrients, Proteins, etc.)

By End-use Men Women Kids

By Price Low Medium High

By Distribution Channel Online E-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



