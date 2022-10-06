Gotham Cigars Releases 20th Anniversary Blend Cigar

MIAMI, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotham Cigars, one of America's leading cigar retailers, recently marked its 20th year and is celebrating the landmark achievement with the release of a special cigar that has been three years in the making.

The Gotham 20th Anniversary blend has been crafted by the Gotham team, with their 40 years of experience, in partnership with the Esteli boutique cigar factory, Interamerican Tabac de Nicaragua. The cigar is constructed using an Ecuadorian Habano wrapper, Sumatra binder and filler tobaccos from Condega and Jalapa in Nicaragua along with Paraguayan Ligero, resulting in a medium-bodied cigar that delivers a full-flavored smoke.

"I have been interested in introducing a cigar to the market that is totally different, and delivers a great smoke that is appealing to aficionados and beginners alike," says Manny Balani, owner and President of Gotham Cigars. "This cigar is dedicated to all of our loyal customers who have made us a great company for over 20 years…I think they will love it."

Gotham 20th Anniversary cigars feature a commemorative band around the foot, are packaged in a 10ct bundle, and are currently available in two vitolas, Churchill and Toro.

The new 20th Anniversary cigar from Gotham Cigars is available at www.gothamcigars.com/gotham-20th-anniversary-habano/.

About Gotham Cigars

Gotham Cigars was created out of a passion for providing consumers with the freshest cigars and fast delivery at great prices. Combine this with personalized customer service and a hand-picked selection of cigars and accessories for every smoker and you have the five-star customer experience for which Gotham Cigars is known.

Gotham was born in New York City in 2001. A couch, laptop and bedroom humidor, along with a drive to provide amazing service and selection to cigar smokers, is how it all got started. Since then, Gotham has grown into one of the most successful online cigar retailers in the U.S. Our selection is unique with cigars for every smoker (occasional to aficionado) and every budget (highly rated exclusive cigars to value-priced machine-made), creating an unforgettable one-stop shop for every consumer. We are also proud to offer a wide variety of cigar-related accessories and gifts.

Service to our customers is a critical component of our culture. Gotham receives consistent five-star ratings for our fast shipping and best-in-class customer service from the most trusted online comparison websites. Whether it is helping you place an order, track your order or answer questions about cigars, our professional customer service team is ready to help.

The cigars have to be great, and they are with Gotham's freshness guarantee! We work closely with all of our manufacturers to ensure their products have been thoroughly inspected prior to arriving at our facility. Then, utilizing the latest technology for cigar storage, we pride ourselves on delivering cigars to our consumers that feel as fresh as when they were made.

Contact Information:

Kelly Michols

New Business Development

info@gothamcigars.com

305-597-1501



